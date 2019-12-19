Carter to appoint planning committee to chart NU's growth

When he settles into the job as University of Nebraska president after the holiday, Ted Carter said his top priority will be strategizing how to help the system grow.
The NU Board of Regents on Thursday authorized Carter to form what it's calling a "Presidential Transition Committee," essentially a planning team that will deliver a five-year vision for growth by the 100-day mark of his presidency.
"The University of Nebraska is not a fixer upper," Carter said in an interview after the meeting. "It's doing very well, but I want to have an eye toward where we grow."
After the New Year, Carter will convene a core committee of 10 to 15 people, including key stakeholder groups within NU like regents, administrators, faculty and students, who will be responsible for writing the strategic plan to be made public in mid-April.
Carter added he has not yet identified any members of the core committee.
Once the core group is in place, other subcommittees will be named to focus on specific pieces of the strategy and how they relate to various constituencies served by the university, he added, including alumni, business groups, donors and others.
Carter said one strategy he wants to pursue is creating a better data management system to keep tabs on various metrics and what they say about student success at NU.
"If you're going to create a metric, it has to be a metric that will actually help determine what your actions are," he said.
While enrollment numbers and graduation rates are important, Carter said he wants to understand more about where NU graduates are living and working from their first job to mid-career and beyond, the availability of relevant internships for students, and what Nebraska's changing demographics mean both for the state and the university.
The strategy document "will live in two directions," he said. First, it will look "down and in" to provide guidance for students and their families, faculty and staff. It will also look "up and out" to communicate NU's goals and plans to achieve them to the state and other institutions.
"I think the University of Nebraska is truly a barometer for the state," Carter said. "How the university system goes, the state will go."
Regent Bob Phares of North Platte said while the core group will remain consistent, the number of subcommittees and people serving on them will expand and shrink as Carter focuses on various pieces of NU's mission.
Carter said he's used the transition planning committee approach at previous jobs, including as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and president of the Naval War College. He also created a committee when he was tasked by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2010 with dismantling the Joint Forces Command.
"This is so much more exciting because this is building," he said, "and it has impact not just across the state but across the nation."
