Carter to appoint planning committee to chart NU's growth

"If you're going to create a metric, it has to be a metric that will actually help determine what your actions are," he said.

While enrollment numbers and graduation rates are important, Carter said he wants to understand more about where NU graduates are living and working from their first job to mid-career and beyond, the availability of relevant internships for students, and what Nebraska's changing demographics mean both for the state and the university.

The strategy document "will live in two directions," he said. First, it will look "down and in" to provide guidance for students and their families, faculty and staff. It will also look "up and out" to communicate NU's goals and plans to achieve them to the state and other institutions.

"I think the University of Nebraska is truly a barometer for the state," Carter said. "How the university system goes, the state will go."

Regent Bob Phares of North Platte said while the core group will remain consistent, the number of subcommittees and people serving on them will expand and shrink as Carter focuses on various pieces of NU's mission.