Carter tells NU employees to start working from home if possible
Carter tells NU employees to start working from home if possible

State of the University

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaks during the State of the University address at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

University of Nebraska employees who are able to work from home should start March 23, President Ted Carter told the university system's 14,000 faculty, staff and 10,000 student workers Wednesday.

"One of the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of the virus is through social distancing," he said.

Wherever possible, Carter wrote in a message to the university's three chancellors, supervisors are to "create as much flexibility as possible for their teams" to work remotely amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Carter previously said NU employees were eligible to receive up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave if they fell ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, or if they needed to care for family members.

NU to give employees 80 hours paid leave amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday's announcement went beyond previous guidance issued by NU's top leader, but with some caveats.

"However, I recognize that not all jobs can be performed at home," he wrote. "Supervisors, working with system or campus leadership, will determine which jobs can be performed remotely and which require a presence on campus."

Decisions in those matters are subject to approval from campus leadership teams with the goal of maintaining a continuity of work while also protecting the health and safety of the university community and beyond, Carter said.

