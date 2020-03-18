Carter tells NU employees to start working from home if possible

University of Nebraska employees who are able to work from home should start March 23, President Ted Carter told the university system's 14,000 faculty, staff and 10,000 student workers Wednesday.

"One of the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of the virus is through social distancing," he said.

Wherever possible, Carter wrote in a message to the university's three chancellors, supervisors are to "create as much flexibility as possible for their teams" to work remotely amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Carter previously said NU employees were eligible to receive up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave if they fell ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, or if they needed to care for family members.

Wednesday's announcement went beyond previous guidance issued by NU's top leader, but with some caveats.

"However, I recognize that not all jobs can be performed at home," he wrote. "Supervisors, working with system or campus leadership, will determine which jobs can be performed remotely and which require a presence on campus."