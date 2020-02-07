Carter previews 5-year priorities for NU

But NU's campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney will also need to do more to keep students between their freshman and sophomore years, the period most students drop out.

According to the data, UNL's approximately 83% retention rate is below its peer average of 87%, while UNO (77%) and UNK (79%) exceed comparable institutions.

Carter said as part of the Commit to Complete initiative, which challenges students to work toward a college degree in four years, helping them enter the workforce faster and graduate with less student debt, NU should strive for retention rates between 85% and 90% at its three undergraduate campuses.

"We must ensure students are prepared to enter their first year in college, sometimes referred to as grade 13, that they have the support and resources to progress through a four-year program and know a job awaits them upon graduation," he said.

Only about half of NU students graduate in four years, however.

"Four years might not be the best path for everyone, but I'm convinced we can do more to help educate our students on the benefits of timely graduation versus the costs of staying in school longer," he said.