Carter finds coming to the helm as NU’s president a good fit

Ironically, academics and an educational mission had not been part of the career path for Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. through much of his 38 years of service in the U.S. Navy.
His naval career included rising from ensign to vice admiral, from light officer to commander of a carrier strike group, and finally to his leadership role as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, his alma mater.
Carter “fell in love” with both academics and the educational mission after the Navy asked him to run the Naval War College, then the Naval Academy for five years. Involved in most facets of the education spectrum, he prized the energy of the college campus and its students.
“That's why we exist,” he says. “It was a place I felt very comfortable, and I enjoyed being part of the team.”
The job of University of Nebraska president was not on his radar. Despite achievements at the Academy during his tenure, he wasn’t sure the academic world was interested in him. While on a post-retirement vacation with his wife, Lynda, he received a phone call about the Nebraska job. Convinced by the search team that he was a viable candidate, Carter applied and did a lot of research before his first interview.
NU’s eighth president since 1968
The rest is history. In January Carter, now 60, became the eighth new president at NU since 1968.
“I feel like I fit right in here in Nebraska. I’m in the right place,” he says, sincerely.
Carter’s earliest introduction to Nebraska came from his flight school roommate Randy Duhrkopf, whom he’d known at the Academy. Duhrkopf was once a pole vaulter at Bellevue High School who talked nonstop about Nebraska and the Cornhuskers.
Carter remembered that enthusiasm during his early weeks on the job spent visiting Nebraska communities and campuses, and meeting with state legislators. With help from a transition team, he promised to develop a strategy for NU’s next five years and beyond, and deliver it to the Board of Regents within his first 100 days [paused until August due to the pandemic].
“I came into this job under the idea the university is one of the top economic engines for the state,” Carter says. “And, that we want to grow not just the student body, but its reputation as a partner with communities to help fill some of those high-impact, high-need jobs out there in the state.”
Carter believes in the good. His is a collaborative, player-coach leadership style with a bias for action, doubly useful when a pandemic transforms the world we know. As early as February, NU was watching the pandemic carefully, and as it became apparent it was coming here, “we shifted plans and gears significantly.”
NU was one of few university systems in the country not sued by any of its students for the quality of the education. That's a good indication of how well the faculty and staff did remote education.
“The focus is always going to be on students, but the shift in gears was to make sure we focus on Nebraskans,” Carter explains.
Published in April, the Nebraska Promise includes freezing tuition rates for years 2022 and 2023. Without it, models showed a 10% drop in enrollment taking 10 years to recover. Carter is optimistic about fall enrollment. Nebraska was one of the first major universities in the country to declare it would be open for the fall semester, a decision not made on a whim but based on advice, science and logic.
Raised in Rhode Island
Born and raised in a small Rhode Island city, Carter was active in band, science and sports, and a good student. Beyond an out-of-state hockey tournament and science fair, he was not well traveled. His role models were teachers and coaches, some of whom he’s still in contact with, and his mother, who taught high school English.
He applied to the service academy just to see if he could qualify for admission.
The Naval Academy was unlike anything he’d known before. It was hard, and like many others, he thought about leaving. Being picked for the hockey team saved him that rough first year. “And then I just fell in love with the place.”
His second year, he met Lynda, a college freshman, on a cold January night. Their first dance that night was to the disco hit, ”Le Freak.” He was smitten. She promised to attend his home hockey games, though secretly she didn’t like hockey. The couple just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.
The Carters have moved 20 times, often with two kids. In September, they’ll transition to their new home in Lincoln’s Firethorn neighborhood. Their son Christopher was born in Japan in 1985. He attended first grade in three different schools. Daughter Brittany was born in 1988.
Carter wasn’t sure about making the Navy a career, especially when a failed eye test meant he wouldn’t be in the front seat of a jet. “Then I found that flying as part of the team was exceptional, and I loved it.” Slapshot (Carter’s callsign) went to Top Gun before the movie made it famous.
Life with Lynda
“Lynda and I both found that the military lifestyle suited us,” he says. “She's incredibly strong and smart. I always joked that minus the nuclear engineering part, she’d be better at my naval profession than I was. She did a lot to make our family work, and she did most of it on her own, because I was at sea.”
Their kids have taken different paths. Christopher’s first attempt at college didn’t take, so he enlisted in the Army and did a combat tour in Iraq. He’s since finished college and is a cyber analyst living in Denver. Brittany went on through George Mason University in Virginia right after high school, then graduate studies in Colorado. She’s a licensed professional counselor in Oregon.
“I do think Lincoln is one of the most interesting cities I’ve lived in,” Carter says. He has already noticed distinct differences between Lincoln and Omaha. Kearney offers another perspective, and he’s heard about the two time zones. There's no doubt that farther west, people feel more disconnected from the university. What surprised him was that sports at UNL seem to be the tie that binds most Nebraskans.
The job and mission brought Carter to the middle of the country, but the people are going to be what keeps him here.
“What I've seen thus far is the people in Nebraska are exactly what I hoped they would be,” he says. “They're welcoming and warm. They're genuine and hardworking, common sense people.”
