Carter finds coming to the helm as NU’s president a good fit

“I feel like I fit right in here in Nebraska. I’m in the right place,” he says, sincerely.

Carter’s earliest introduction to Nebraska came from his flight school roommate Randy Duhrkopf, whom he’d known at the Academy. Duhrkopf was once a pole vaulter at Bellevue High School who talked nonstop about Nebraska and the Cornhuskers.

Carter remembered that enthusiasm during his early weeks on the job spent visiting Nebraska communities and campuses, and meeting with state legislators. With help from a transition team, he promised to develop a strategy for NU’s next five years and beyond, and deliver it to the Board of Regents within his first 100 days [paused until August due to the pandemic].

“I came into this job under the idea the university is one of the top economic engines for the state,” Carter says. “And, that we want to grow not just the student body, but its reputation as a partner with communities to help fill some of those high-impact, high-need jobs out there in the state.”

Carter believes in the good. His is a collaborative, player-coach leadership style with a bias for action, doubly useful when a pandemic transforms the world we know. As early as February, NU was watching the pandemic carefully, and as it became apparent it was coming here, “we shifted plans and gears significantly.”