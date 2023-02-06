University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced a 16-member committee that will aid in the search for a new chancellor for the state's flagship campus.

The UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will solicit and gather input from university stakeholders and work alongside AGB Search, the firm hired to find a replacement for Chancellor Ronnie Green.

"I'm excited to bring together this broad group of Nebraskans who care deeply about the next chapter for our flagship university," Carter said in a statement. "They will play a crucial role in our search for the right person to lead UNL forward."

The committee will be led by Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of UNL's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Other committee members include Jason Ball, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; Mike Cassling, chairman and CEO of CQuence Health Group; Lawrence Chatters, executive associate athletic director for strategic initiatives in Husker Athletics; Jacob Drake, UNL student body president; Megan Elliott, Johnny Carson Endowed Director in Emerging Media Arts; Alex Fernando, assistant director of recruitment at the College of Journalism and Mass Communications; Venn Jemkur, executive vice president of UNL's Graduate Student Assembly; Kelli Kopocis, UNL Faculty Senate president-elect; Lisa Lunz, president of Ag Builders of Nebraska; Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau; Debbie Minter, UNL Faculty Senate president; Marilyn Moore, board president of Nebraska Alumni Association; Moises Padilla, director of UNL's Nebraska College Preparatory Academy; Dan Voelte, board chair NU Foundation; Catherine Wilson, associate professor in the Nebraska College of Law.

Listening sessions for the chancellor search begin Tuesday at both City and East campuses.

Green announced his plan to retire at the of the school year in December. He has led UNL as chancellor for seven years.

