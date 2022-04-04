Career Academy welder blazing her own path — and setting records in the process

Leilani Bell always thought she would get into the medical field when she was older, perhaps as an X-ray or MRI technician.

So when she signed up for classes her junior year at The Career Academy, Lincoln Public Schools' career-readiness focus program, Bell naturally picked the health sciences pathway.

But soon, Bell had a change of heart.

"I kind of realized I didn't really want to do that," Bell, now a senior, said. "It was a lot of book work, and it was a lot of sitting in the classroom."

She thought about dropping out of TCA altogether, but Director Josh Jones had another idea: Why not try one of the other 16 pathways offered, perhaps something more hands-on? Bell thought about an automotive career, and welding was the closest pathway TCA offered.

"I did it, I joined and I loved my first semester," said Bell, whose home high school is Lincoln High.

She's pretty darn good at it, too.

Bell recently placed first in a district welding competition through the Future Farmers of America, scoring a record 198 out of 200 possible points on the test, which has both written and hands-on components.

"She got one question wrong," said TCA welding instructor Mike Yueill. "I've never had (a student) like that."

Bell competed on a team of four, and three of those students, including Bell, won individual titles. Bell's team also beat out nearly 50 others for the team title.

Learning she had earned the highest score ever seen in districts was "kind of a shock," but she knew she had done well. After the test, she went through the scrap bins and looked at her competitors' welds, many of which were the wrong size or were left unfinished.

"I am really nosy," Bell said with a laugh.

Several girls have gone through the welding program at TCA, but Bell is the lone female in her class this year. She doesn't think much about being a minority in a male-dominated field, but said it feels nice to be an example to others.

"The boys accepted her right off the get-go," Yueill said. "She knew some from school already, so that helped, and she's basically smarter than the rest of them. ... She's the one that always has the homework, she's always prepared for class."

There are 50 students enrolled in the welding pathway at TCA, with plans to add additional sections next year. Students start off by learning theory and safety procedures before welding on site.

It's a field that is in high demand. It's so high, in fact, local companies have reached out to TCA looking for workers.

"Every welding shop out there is dying for people," Yueill said.

When Bell first started welding, it was a lot easier than she expected. The biggest challenge was getting to know how the machinery works, but once you practice enough, "you get pretty used to it," she said.

Bell plans to attend SCC to study welding this fall and she's open to different career paths, including being a welding teacher.

"There are so many different things you can do."

For now, she's focused on the state competition, which will be Thursday at TCA's Southeast Community College location as part of the 2022 Nebraska Agricultural Education Career Development Events in Lincoln.

It'll be another chance to show off her skills in a field she didn't even know about until recently.

"I'm super-excited."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

