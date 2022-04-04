Career Academy welder blazing her own path — and setting records in the process

She thought about dropping out of TCA altogether, but Director Josh Jones had another idea: Why not try one of the other 16 pathways offered, perhaps something more hands-on? Bell thought about an automotive career, and welding was the closest pathway TCA offered.
"I did it, I joined and I loved my first semester," said Bell, whose home high school is Lincoln High.
Bell recently placed first in a district welding competition through the Future Farmers of America, scoring a record 198 out of 200 possible points on the test, which has both written and hands-on components.
"She got one question wrong," said TCA welding instructor Mike Yueill. "I've never had (a student) like that."
Bell competed on a team of four, and three of those students, including Bell, won individual titles. Bell's team also beat out nearly 50 others for the team title.
Learning she had earned the highest score ever seen in districts was "kind of a shock," but she knew she had done well. After the test, she went through the scrap bins and looked at her competitors' welds, many of which were the wrong size or were left unfinished.
Several girls have gone through the welding program at TCA, but Bell is the lone female in her class this year. She doesn't think much about being a minority in a male-dominated field, but said it feels nice to be an example to others.
"The boys accepted her right off the get-go," Yueill said. "She knew some from school already, so that helped, and she's basically smarter than the rest of them. ... She's the one that always has the homework, she's always prepared for class."
There are 50 students enrolled in the welding pathway at TCA, with plans to add additional sections next year. Students start off by learning theory and safety procedures before welding on site.
It's a field that is in high demand. It's so high, in fact, local companies have reached out to TCA looking for workers.
"Every welding shop out there is dying for people," Yueill said.
When Bell first started welding, it was a lot easier than she expected. The biggest challenge was getting to know how the machinery works, but once you practice enough, "you get pretty used to it," she said.
Bell plans to attend SCC to study welding this fall and she's open to different career paths, including being a welding teacher.
"There are so many different things you can do."
For now, she's focused on the state competition, which will be Thursday at TCA's Southeast Community College location as part of the 2022 Nebraska Agricultural Education Career Development Events in Lincoln.
It'll be another chance to show off her skills in a field she didn't even know about until recently.
Lincoln Southwest senior Ryley Schuerman chops vegetables for his ceviche recipe on at the Career Academy at Southeast Community College.
Lincoln Southeast senior Hope Smith (right) strains vegetables as she perfects a spaetzle recipe with Career Academy classmate and Lincoln Southwest senior Zoe Hamilton on Friday.
Lincoln Northeast senior Kyle Fletcher works on a welding class assignment at the Career Academy on Friday.
Instructor Dan Zabel (from right) works with Career Academy students Jacob Callaway, Tanner Bodfield and Jade Blizek on Friday. Welding is one of several career pathways offered.
Lincoln North Star senior Tyrah Byrd works on a welding class assignment at the Career Academy on Friday. Construction delays added to the growing pains for the joint program's first year in operation.
Jake Piccini (left) gets some help writing code from Kevin Ediger, his internship mentor and principal design engineer at LI-COR Biosciences.
Jake Piccini was the first Career Academy student to pick up an internship. Piccini writes code at LI-COR Biosciences.
Welding is one of the training programs offered at the Career Academy on the Southeast Community College campus. The academy is one way local officials are attempting to combat a local skills gap in some skilled blue-collar professions.
With unemployment low, workforce development is a focus for state and local officials. Recruiting job seekers is one aspect, but training programs -- including career pathways at the Career Academy -- are also important.
Lincoln Southeast senior Hope Smith (right) strains vegetables as she perfects a spaetzle recipe with Career Academy classmate and Lincoln Southwest senior Zoe Hamilton. The Career Academy debuted in the 2015-16 school year.
