The plan was letters all along.

A giant word, spelled out in welded metal, conveying some kind of message. Each letter in the word — standing about 3-4 feet high — would be placed throughout Lincoln, inviting the public on a scavenger hunt of sorts.

That was Lincoln East senior Blake Allen's vision for his senior capstone project at The Career Academy from the start.

"I wanted to do something different than what everyone else was doing," said Allen, who is pursuing the welding pathway at the career school housed at Southeast Community College.

Then in February, a fellow Lincoln East student and TCA welder died by suicide and Allen's vision changed. He decided to devote his project to spreading awareness about mental health.

"It took a hit on me," Allen said about losing his classmate. "Everyone was kind of in shock ... I decided I wanted to do something more."

He reached out to Liz Shea-McCoy, an arts advocate who has spearheaded numerous public art projects in the city that have filled Lincoln with hands and bikes and hearts.

He reached out to television stations and the newspaper to spread the word. He contacted Lincoln Public Schools' communications department and Hope LNK, an organization devoted to elevating the conversation around mental health and suicide prevention.

Then, he went to work.

So far, he's welded the first two-dimensional block letters of the word, which Allen doesn't want to reveal publicly until it's finished. He wants people to come away with something when they put the letters together.

"I just want (people) to have their own takeaway and to know ... there is still a reason to be here and to keep fighting," he said.

Allen is still working to find homes for the letters. He's thought of East, his home high school, and local mental health nonprofits as potential locations.

He presented the project at a TCA showcase last week and although his deadline to finish the project is coming up, Allen plans to continue working on it at home if needed.

"Typically, students don't really have a clear-cut project picked out until our fourth or fifth week being here in class," said Kenna Grove, one of Allen's TCA teachers. "Blake came running up to me like the second time I saw him for the semester ... he already had a sketch-out, he already had a plan put in place, kind of what his vision was."

And, at the end of the day, he ultimately hopes to auction off the letters and donate the money to organizations devoted to mental health.

Many TCA students decide to give back to the community in some way for their capstone assignment, which is a culminating year-end project that brings together the knowledge they've learned in their respective pathways, Grove said.

"They really do get better and better every year," she said. "It really does make me really excited for the future; it makes me really energized to see what the creations can potentially become."

Shea-McCoy said she met with Allen and promised to help him and gave him some ideas.

"Lincoln loves their public art projects," she said. "This one is going to grab people's hearts in a different kind of way."

