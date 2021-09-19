Bus driver shortage creates unprecedented delays for some LPS students

"Your child's bus is running at least one hour behind schedule today as we are short on bus drivers," the email would read. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to address the issue."

Isaiah missed his first period five times this year because of late buses and a few second- and third-period classes, too, White said. He was mistakenly marked late one day the bus was late. Another time, a bus was late by three hours, White said.

Eventually, she went to LPS.

One of her main frustrations was the fact that a general education bus would pick up Dawes students on time just across the street from where Isaiah would wait in his folding chair.

"My stepson sits there, and you see him just watching," she said.

But because of her stepson's individualized education plan through LPS, which outlines his needs as a student with autism, Isaiah has to take a special-education bus. About 45% of LPS bus riders last year were special-education students.

That fact makes the delays even more problematic, according to White.