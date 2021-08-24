Budget volatility will likely keep bowling teams sidelined at LPS for second straight year

As an avid bowler, Renee Gausman spends a lot of time at Sun Valley Lanes, the bowling mecca in west Lincoln that has played host to tournaments such as the U.S. Open.
"It is basically my second home," the Lincoln North Star senior said.
But the excitement that stemmed from the Nebraska School Activities Association approving bowling as a varsity sport in May 2020 has soured as Gausman and other Lincoln bowlers had to watch last season as other teams bowled strikes in their own backyard.
That's because Lincoln Public Schools, facing budget cuts last year, decided not to adopt the winter sport. And with officials navigating another tight budget, it appears bowling within LPS will have to wait another frame.
"It's really heartbreaking," Gausman said. "I was really hoping it would come my senior year."
The reality, LPS officials say, is that the estimated $150,000-$200,000 cost to start the sport is not doable during a volatile budget cycle. Like other departments, LPS' athletic department has had to slash where it can as part of nearly $9.4 million in cuts to the district's general fund.
That includes streamlining athletic and activities coaching positions to save $400,000 in payroll. The district's athletic program lost nearly $300,000 in revenue from ticket sales because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
"There’s a lot of activities that are really good for our students. We’re not saying this isn’t a valid one," said Kathi Wieskamp, the district's athletic director. "But it’s just again a matter of what we can offer at this time."
Bringing on a new sport adds expenses one must balance with other sports already offered — from uniforms to transportation, coaching and competitions, said John Neal, associate superintendent for governmental relations.
"It's not that bowling is (cost) prohibitive, it just happens to be the budget context in which we are looking to approve new things," Neal said.
Under district policy, when the NSAA sanctions a sport, LPS reviews what adding it would entail — coaching positions must be approved by the Lincoln Board of Education, for one.
Bowling advocates who testified in front of the school board earlier this month — including Gausman — said parents would be willing to foot the bill for a lot of those expenses, in addition to hosting team fundraisers. Equipment such as shoes and balls are readily available at bowling centers, too, they argued.
Some have said the price tag identified by district officials seemed too high, and pointed to other schools that were able to incorporate the sport more economically.
Fremont won last year's boys state title, with Wayne capturing the girls championship. Both eight-team state tournament brackets included teams from Lincoln Pius X.
LPS board member Kathy Danek, responding to parents' concerns, asked district officials to look again at the viability of adding bowling amid budget reductions.
Parents, too, are asking for a closer look. Brenda Gausman, Renee's mother, said the district should "think outside the box" by starting with only varsity teams or cooperatively sponsoring teams among multiple high schools to reduce costs.
When LPS decides to add a sport, however, it wants to ensure it can cover costs now and into the future, Wieskamp said.
Glen Riedel's four children bowled on club teams at Southeast, and he's also helped coach. He told school board members that 90% of students who compete in bowling don't participate in other activities, which means students miss out on key life skills and development gained through sports.
Neal and Wieskamp, who met with bowling parents and students last week, offered alternatives, including finding independent tournaments or reconvening club competition between Lincoln schools and others in the state that don't yet offer bowling — such as Norfolk and Grand Island.
Renee Gausman, however, said she wants a chance to prove herself and represent the Gators at the state tournament — which is held at Sun Valley Lanes — and to showcase her skills to college coaches.
The push to get bowling approved at the state level has been a work in process since 2001, when club bowling started and grew to about 100 teams. Eventually, the club teams' state tournament garnered television coverage.
The NSAA Representative Assembly — including delegates from LPS — gave the green light to bowling in May 2020. The NSAA approved girls wrestling as a varsity sport earlier this year.
LPS did approve adding unified bowling in 2016 at its six high schools — joining more than 40 teams across the state — but Wieskamp said the budget climate is different now. A division of Special Olympics, unified sports pair students with and without disabilities who compete together.
Although the Sept. 1 deadline to set a district's winter sports lineup with the NSAA has not yet passed, LPS' $463 million budget — set for first reading Tuesday — does not include bowling or girls wrestling for the upcoming school year.
Wieskamp said the district plans to gauge student interest with a survey next spring, but acknowledged that budget volatility from the pandemic and decreases in state aid to LPS could get in the way of added the sports in the future.
That is not deterring advocates like Riedel, who still intends to make his voice heard.
Said Riedel: "Lincoln wants high school bowling."
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack