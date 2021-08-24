Budget volatility will likely keep bowling teams sidelined at LPS for second straight year

"There’s a lot of activities that are really good for our students. We’re not saying this isn’t a valid one," said Kathi Wieskamp, the district's athletic director. "But it’s just again a matter of what we can offer at this time."

Bringing on a new sport adds expenses one must balance with other sports already offered — from uniforms to transportation, coaching and competitions, said John Neal, associate superintendent for governmental relations.

"It's not that bowling is (cost) prohibitive, it just happens to be the budget context in which we are looking to approve new things," Neal said.

Under district policy, when the NSAA sanctions a sport, LPS reviews what adding it would entail — coaching positions must be approved by the Lincoln Board of Education, for one.

Bowling advocates who testified in front of the school board earlier this month — including Gausman — said parents would be willing to foot the bill for a lot of those expenses, in addition to hosting team fundraisers. Equipment such as shoes and balls are readily available at bowling centers, too, they argued.

Some have said the price tag identified by district officials seemed too high, and pointed to other schools that were able to incorporate the sport more economically.