Bryan, Concordia partner on dual-degree program

Bryan College of Health Sciences and Concordia University Nebraska on Wednesday announced an academic partnership to allow students to get dual degrees in biology and nursing.

The partnership gives students an opportunity to receive both a bachelor of arts degree in biology and a bachelor of science degree in nursing while only adding a single semester of work.

“We are excited to partner with Concordia with this program as we continue to focus our efforts to serve more students in our area to achieve their bachelor of science in nursing,” Dr. Rich Lloyd, president, Bryan College of Health Sciences, said in a news release.

Students will start at Concordia and then become dual-enrolled at Bryan College of Health Sciences in their second semester. They will have the ability to receive financial aid, live on Concordia’s campus and participate in co-curricular activities as they earn their biology degree. When students begin their classes at Bryan, they will be classified as both a Concordia and Bryan student as they pursue their nursing degree while being educated at one of the top nursing programs in the state.

Bryan said the program allows students to earn both degrees in 4 1/2 years, although that requires doing some coursework during the summer.