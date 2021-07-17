Bright Lights Lincoln wraps up 35th year of interactive, educational summer camps

“The teachers as well are really passionate about the curriculum,” she said. “And because of that, it doesn't feel like school, because it's not meant to. It's really meant to hopefully spark some excitement about learning a specific topic with our campers.”

Bright Lights also focuses on integrating STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math in its camps, Paulsen said. The camps also help kids keep learning over the summer, she said.

“We really want to avoid that kind of summer loss of information that kids can sometimes have,” she said. “But most importantly, if we can spark an excitement for a topic, that will oftentimes carry them over into really getting excited about school during the school year.”

It’s also important to Bright Lights that students are having fun and getting to interact with other students their age, especially after a year when a lot of kids were stuck at home, Paulsen said.

“A lot of them haven't had to flex those social skills muscles, and this gave them a chance to kind of get back into that,” she said. “Hopefully that will help them transition into a great school year come August.”