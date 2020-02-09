Bond savings: LPS philosophy to use them to check more projects off the list

“The reason for the change is it helps us keep ahead of infrastructure needs rather than catching up,” said Kathy Danek, who has worked on the last three bond issues as a school board member.

Prior to the 2006 bond issue, the district commissioned a major study from a consulting group that laid out the district’s building needs.

It also had nearly $11 million from a discontinued employee pension plan it earmarked to upgrade the older high schools so their amenities would be comparable to those at North Star and Southwest. But board members quickly realized that money wouldn’t begin to pay for the cost of those renovations.

Former school board member Keith Prettyman said the consultant’s study and the price tag of the high school renovations “reinvigorated” a long-term planning process that resulted in the 10-year building plan, a document approved by the school board that lists and prioritizes needed work on LPS properties.

“There’s so many buildings and so many rooftops and so many kids all in different parts of the city, so trying to wrap your arms around this required a long-term process,” said Prettyman, who was instrumental in the creation of the 10-year plan.

The idea, he said, was to protect the investment to the district’s buildings.