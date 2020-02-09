Bond savings: LPS philosophy is to use them to check more projects off the list

Over the past 14 years, Lincoln Public Schools saved more than $16 million in construction costs on projects it promised voters it would complete as part of the last two voter-approved bond issues.
It used that money — along with about $32 million in interest accrued on the bond money and savings related to the bond sale — to complete more building projects, additions and renovations beyond those identified as bond projects in 2006 and 2014.
That represented a different approach than earlier years: When voters approved a $100 million bond issue in 1999 to build North Star and Southwest high schools, the district decided not to issue the final $10 million in bonds when the projects came in under budget, saving taxpayers the expense of paying them back.
The shift in philosophy was deliberate, prompted by the creation of a 10-year building plan in 2005 that has guided the district’s spending on building projects since.
That $16.5 million in savings — $11.5 million from the 2006 bond issue and $5 million from the 2014 bond issue — is more than just bond proceeds. In both bond issues, the district earmarked other money for those projects, including other non-voter-approved bonds, depreciation funds and general fund dollars.
How do you shrink a high school? Challenges of smaller schools include design, enrollment boundaries
But using those savings to do additional projects was new.
“The reason for the change is it helps us keep ahead of infrastructure needs rather than catching up,” said Kathy Danek, who has worked on the last three bond issues as a school board member.
Prior to the 2006 bond issue, the district commissioned a major study from a consulting group that laid out the district’s building needs.
It also had nearly $11 million from a discontinued employee pension plan it earmarked to upgrade the older high schools so their amenities would be comparable to those at North Star and Southwest. But board members quickly realized that money wouldn’t begin to pay for the cost of those renovations.
Former school board member Keith Prettyman said the consultant’s study and the price tag of the high school renovations “reinvigorated” a long-term planning process that resulted in the 10-year building plan, a document approved by the school board that lists and prioritizes needed work on LPS properties.
“There’s so many buildings and so many rooftops and so many kids all in different parts of the city, so trying to wrap your arms around this required a long-term process,” said Prettyman, who was instrumental in the creation of the 10-year plan.
The idea, he said, was to protect the investment to the district’s buildings.
“That’s what the plan was all about,” he said. “Once you do the plan, you start putting numbers to the plan, you factor in inflation and the numbers start to skyrocket and your eyes start to cross.”
So, when the district wrote the resolution for a $250 million bond issue in 2006, it made clear its intention to use savings to work its way down the list of projects beyond those earmarked for the bond issue.
It followed the same philosophy with a $151 million bond issue in 2014 and plans to do the same if voters approve a $290 million bond issue during a special mail-in election.
The projects earmarked in the latest proposal — voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots to the election commissioner’s office — include building two smaller high schools, an elementary school, contributing to new shared athletic complexes and completing a number of other renovations and additions.
In addition to the savings on construction costs, the board also used interest it had accrued after issuing the bonds, as well as money it saved by the way it structured the bond sale and savings from costs related to the sale. That amounted to $21 million related to the 2006 bond issue and nearly $11 million from the one in 2014.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lincoln Independent Business Association, which supported the last two bond issues, remained neutral on this one because some members felt strongly that an increase in valuations or bond refinancing resulting in lower interest rates be used to lower the tax rate levied to pay off bonds and they wanted that spelled out in the bond resolution, said Bud Synhorst, LIBA president and CEO.
Because the district is funding the new bond issue with the existing levy and not raising the tax rate — replacing new bond debt with other debt rolling off the tax rolls — it wants to get as far down the 10-year list of needs as possible, Standish said.
The $16.5 million in construction savings happened in many cases because of economies of scale, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
The district uses construction managers and the same architects for multiple projects, which means they can bid similar projects together so the work can be combined.
Wieskamp estimated that those economies saved about $5 million on renovations to the four existing high schools that were part of the 2006 bond issue, as well as $5 million on construction of Kooser and Adams elementary schools, which have the same design. Other projects also saved money, he said.
Savings from the 2014 bond issue included more than $2 million on an Irving Middle School renovation, in part because contractors excavated an existing crawl space to house new mechanical equipment. It also came in under budget on construction of Wysong Elementary and Moore Middle schools, as well as a renovation of Humann Elementary.
Estimated costs of the projects always include an inflation factor, so the price quoted in estimated project costs are “midpoint construction” — taking into account how much construction costs will increase from the bond issue to when construction begins.
Wieskamp said his team tries to be conservative with project estimates, but it’s important not to underestimate project costs and then not be able to fulfill promises made to voters.
“I’d hate to come to the end and we’re $20 million short and what do we cut?” he said.
The design and construction teams LPS works with understand the philosophy is to save money when possible, he said.
“So we’ve set that bar,” he said. “It helps us think about projects in ingenious ways without reducing the quantity or quality of the projects.”
Instead, they’ve been able to tackle projects farther down on the 10-year plan.
Projects completed with savings from the 2006 bond issue — which included other bond and building funds as well — included classroom additions to several elementary schools, a major renovation and addition to Goodrich Middle School and renovations to Zeman, Hill, Kahoa, Fredstrom, Pyrtle, Morley, Lakeview, McPhee and Rousseau elementary schools.
The savings from the 2014 bond issue were used to complete an indoor air-quality renovation at Belmont Elementary, renovate machine and auto shop spaces at Lincoln High and Northeast and build a permanent space at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo for the science focus program.
Because all those projects are on the 10-year plan, the community can see what the district’s priorities are and how they’re addressing them, Danek said.
“The mindset is the needs are there, all identified, on a plan with funding sources approved by the community,” she said. “So it’s very transparent.”
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist