Bond project progress: LPS board approves $1 million contract to dig well fields at Park Middle School

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $1.1 million bid to K2 Construction of Lincoln to dig well fields for a major overhaul of Park Middle School’s heating and air systems.

It’s a relatively small portion of the $32.4 million project to put in a geothermal heating and cooling system at the central Lincoln middle school, one of the last of the district’s older schools to get the more-efficient systems.

The project will include significant other work, including new windows, code updates and other energy-efficient changes. At least some of the tentative designs include changing the entryway, though nothing has been decided yet.

The Park project and similar work at Everett Elementary School are part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February. Other projects on the bond issue include two new high schools and a new elementary school.

When the Everett and Park projects are finished, all schools will have geothermal systems, except for Scott and Lux middle schools, which were built at the time the district first begin experimenting with geothermal systems.

The work on Park will begin soon, with plans to finish a portion of the well field by the start of school in the fall.