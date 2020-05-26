You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bond project progress: LPS board approves $1 million contract to dig well fields at Park Middle School
View Comments
editor's pick

Bond project progress: LPS board approves $1 million contract to dig well fields at Park Middle School

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $1.1 million bid to K2 Construction of Lincoln to dig well fields for a major overhaul of Park Middle School’s heating and air systems.

It’s a relatively small portion of the $32.4 million project to put in a geothermal heating and cooling system at the central Lincoln middle school, one of the last of the district’s older schools to get the more-efficient systems.

The project will include significant other work, including new windows, code updates and other energy-efficient changes. At least some of the tentative designs include changing the entryway, though nothing has been decided yet.

The Park project and similar work at Everett Elementary School are part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February. Other projects on the bond issue include two new high schools and a new elementary school.

20-year endeavor to overhaul schools' HVAC systems will come to close with latest LPS bond issue

When the Everett and Park projects are finished, all schools will have geothermal systems, except for Scott and Lux middle schools, which were built at the time the district first begin experimenting with geothermal systems. 

The work on Park will begin soon, with plans to finish a portion of the well field by the start of school in the fall.

The well fields will be added below the existing parking lot on the south side of the school, near the main entrance, which means workers will need to tear up the parking lot and then replace it by fall.

LPS plans virtual open houses on preliminary designs of new high schools

The second part of the well field will be built on the west side of the school, where there’s an open field where students play soccer or other games during recess or P.E.

That won’t be finished by fall, LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said, but when it is done, LPS officials hope to add artificial turf on the field.

Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln finds out free dinners fill a need

Wieksamp said the districts hopes to split the cost of the artificial turf with the Girls and Boys Club, which meets at Park and uses the fields, and the city. The cost of the artificial turf is not part of the bond project. 

There are some fields at elementary and middle schools, mostly in the central part of town, that are small enough and get enough use that it’s difficult to keep grass growing on them, Wieskamp said. Park is among those, and it's why the district wants to add artificial turf.

Top graduates from Lincoln, Southeast Nebraska schools

Education logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News