Board member: Closing schools not the answer; leaders need to take decisive action now

Dr. Bob Rauner, a public health expert and Lincoln Board of Education member, added his voice to the doctors sounding the alarm about the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
It’s a crisis situation, he said during his weekly coronavirus update on YouTube, and if state and local leaders don’t do something to stop it within days — not weeks — hospitals will be overrun, doctors will have to begin rationing care and schools will be forced to close or partially close.
If schools are forced to close — and he said he can’t see them staying fully open past Thanksgiving if state and local leaders don’t take quick action — it will likely be because quarantine restrictions will reduce staff to the point that schools won’t be able to function.
“That may close it faster than anything else,” he said. “There (won’t be) enough teachers, just like there’s not enough nurses. So the fact that the community doesn’t do anything will force us to close."
He advocates an enforced mask mandate; a halt on all extracurricular sports, as well as indoor dining, bars, coffee shops, gyms and churches.
He got a part of his wish Friday: City officials prohibited all youth sports practices and games, including Lancaster County schools, for the next three weeks and mandated bars and restaurants close earlier. Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Nov. 23-24, which means students will have the entire week off.
The strain on schools because of a shortage of teachers because of quarantine — and a lack of substitutes willing to fill those vacancies — already is evident. Six special-education programs, as well as some other classrooms, have temporarily shifted to fully remote because of the number of staff and students in quarantine.
New Lincoln pandemic restrictions order bars to close early, delay high school winter sports for 3 weeks
This week, LPS made another change: allowing elementary schools to divide up classes where a teacher is gone among other teachers in that grade.
Combining classes happened before the pandemic, but pandemic safety protocols called for keeping elementary classes together all day to reduce the number of people students interacted with and making contact tracing easier.
But the lack of subs has been getting worse, and classroom teachers, specialists and administrators have been covering those classes, taking away from their time to plan and creating a situation where children often have numerous teachers during a day or week.
Cindy Schwaninger, co-director of elementary education for LPS, said principals can consider the option on a case-by-case basis based on the number of classroom sections (more sections would mean fewer children being added to each room), how full the classes are and the physical size of the room.
If feasible, groups of students no larger than three to six would move into other rooms in the grade level, use their own supplies and sit in the same seat each day, Schwaninger said.
That won’t work in every school or every situation, Schwaninger said, but it's an option, and one she said would not hurt the ability to contact trace.
Rauner, though he’s critical of the lack of action by state and local leaders, said he doesn’t believe closing schools would reduce the spread significantly.
“I actually think closing schools would not help much right now,” he said, because whatever spread is happening in schools is so much smaller than what's happening outside school walls.
He likened it to a small leak on one side of a roof, and three gaping holes on the other and said officials really need to address the gaping holes.
“There could be some spread in schools but it’s so small compared to the other it doesn’t matter,” he said, and community spread could worsen if students are outside of school, getting together away from the mask and sanitization protocols enforced at school.
Rauner said accurate data is hard to come by, given what the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has made public, but it appears the chance of being exposed may be slightly higher for teachers in school, but not dramatically — and not to the extent the virus is spreading in the community.
“The real issue here is there could be a little bit of spread within LPS, but compared to everything else, it’s a drop in the bucket,” he said, and people should be worried about the gaping holes on the other side of the roof.
It’s unfortunate, he said, that students may ultimately bear the burden of bad decisions by adults and leaders. The only response from the governor’s spokesman to doctors who have been speaking out about the spread is to attack them, he said.
“You keep telling us you’re listening to the experts. All of us experts know each other. Who are you talking to?” he said in the video. “We can’t figure out where this is coming from. This is not just political. It’s science. If you have another approach that will work, show us your evidence.”’
Photos: The scene in Lincoln with much of city shut down
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Marching band competition
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!