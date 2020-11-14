Board member: Closing schools not the answer; leaders need to take decisive action now

That won’t work in every school or every situation, Schwaninger said, but it's an option, and one she said would not hurt the ability to contact trace.

Rauner, though he’s critical of the lack of action by state and local leaders, said he doesn’t believe closing schools would reduce the spread significantly.

“I actually think closing schools would not help much right now,” he said, because whatever spread is happening in schools is so much smaller than what's happening outside school walls.

He likened it to a small leak on one side of a roof, and three gaping holes on the other and said officials really need to address the gaping holes.

“There could be some spread in schools but it’s so small compared to the other it doesn’t matter,” he said, and community spread could worsen if students are outside of school, getting together away from the mask and sanitization protocols enforced at school.

Rauner said accurate data is hard to come by, given what the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has made public, but it appears the chance of being exposed may be slightly higher for teachers in school, but not dramatically — and not to the extent the virus is spreading in the community.