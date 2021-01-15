Blowing snow creates near zero visibility in eastern Nebraska; Lincoln schools closed

Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Friday because of blizzard conditions.

Lincoln is in a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Snow accumulation of up to an inch and high winds are possible.

Closings, cancellations, postponements Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.

The National Weather Service said it expected "difficult-to-impossible travel due to near zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted."

Lincoln has 20 crews patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply anti-icing material, the city said in a news release. Streets are reported to be partially snow covered and slick.

"Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties," the city said. "Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions."

As of 8 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department had responded to six accidents. The Nebraska State Patrol had responded to five accidents and had assisted 17 motorists. Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 had to be closed at mile marker 338 about 9 a.m. after a crash there, but they reopened less than an hour later.