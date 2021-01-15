Blowing snow creates near zero visibility in eastern Nebraska; Lincoln schools closed

Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Friday because of blizzard conditions.
Lincoln is in a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Snow accumulation of up to an inch and high winds are possible.
Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.
The National Weather Service said it expected "difficult-to-impossible travel due to near zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted."
Lincoln has 51 crews patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply an anti-ice mixture, the city said in a news release. Crews have reported streets varying from wet with slush to completely covered with blowing snow.
"Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties," the city said. "Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions."
StarTran busses are running on schedule, although some routes might be delayed a few minutes depending on street conditions.
As of 8 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department had responded to six accidents. The Nebraska State Patrol had responded to five accidents and had assisted 17 motorists. Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 had to be closed at mile marker 338 about 9 a.m. after a crash there, but they reopened less than an hour later.
The Lincoln Airport reported one delayed flight and no cancellations Friday morning, while Eppley Airfield in Omaha reported two delayed flights and three cancellations.
Lincoln's peak wind gust so far has been 58 miles per hour, but areas to the west and north were seeing higher gusts. Norfolk reported a gust of 67, while Broken Bow had a 69 mile-per-hour gust.
Despite the high winds, there were virtually no power outages. Neither Lincoln Electric System nor Nebraska Public Power District reported any outages as of 8 a.m., and Norris Public Power District reported three, one of which was in Lancaster County.
The high Friday is forecast to be 32, with a low of 22. Saturday expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 36.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.