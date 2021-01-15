Blowing snow creates near zero visibility in eastern Nebraska; Lincoln schools closed

Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Friday because of blizzard conditions.

Lincoln is in a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Snow accumulation of up to an inch and high winds are possible.

Closings, cancellations, postponements Send your weather closing, cancellation and postponement notice to citydesk@journalstar.com.

The National Weather Service said it expected "difficult-to-impossible travel due to near zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted."

Lincoln has 51 crews patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply an anti-ice mixture, the city said in a news release. Crews have reported streets varying from wet with slush to completely covered with blowing snow.

"Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties," the city said. "Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions."

StarTran busses are running on schedule, although some routes might be delayed a few minutes depending on street conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}