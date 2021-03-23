Bill granting in-state tuition for home school students, AmeriCorps volunteers advances

State lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a pair of bills ensuring Nebraska students who attend home school and AmeriCorps volunteers from across the country qualify for in-state tuition at the state's public colleges and universities.

Unlike their peers at public and private schools, students who graduate from a home school are not considered resident students, Sen. Rob Clements said, although they can apply to receive in-state tuition rates.

"This differential treatment has caused delays and confusion for Nebraska home-school graduates during their admission process," Clements said.

The Elmwood senator's bill (LB92), which has five co-sponsors, adds home-school students who complete a program of instruction to the list of residency qualifications for the purpose of tuition pricing.

Although the Legislature advanced the bill to second-round consideration, several senators said they believed the measure addressed a problem that had already been solved.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said a computer glitch within the University of Nebraska system caused some home-school students to receive notification that they weren't eligible for in-state tuition. That problem was fixed quickly after it was discovered, Blood said.