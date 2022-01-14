Bid for Dawes Middle School additions is unfamiliar territory for Lincoln Public Schools

"Frankly, this is just what this work is going to cost at this particular time given the workforce shortage, the supply issues we're seeing in a lot of industries," he said. "The estimate that we had prior to the 2020 bond was under different circumstances and that's why we provide for some contingencies within all of the planning that we do."

If there was a scope or planning problem, the district wouldn't see the top two bids being within a tenth of a percent of each other, said board member Bob Rauner.

"This tells you that this is pretty tight," he said. "Had this been bid a year ago, it probably would've been one of the underbudget ones."

Wieskamp said the district is lucky to have gotten some of the major bids out of the way before the pandemic in March 2020, like the new high schools.

The Dawes project, which will bring the school up to parity with other middle schools by tacking on a third gym and expanding an existing multipurpose cafeteria, also includes funds for improvements to career and technical education space and general infrastructure.

It's one of six middle schools (Lefler, Lux, Mickle, Scott and Schoo are the others) seeing upgrades under the 2020 bond program.