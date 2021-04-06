Beloved Clinton teacher recommended as namesake for new Lincoln elementary

Robinson, who taught at Clinton for many years and continued to substitute after her retirement, garnered more than 90 nominations from community members. Robinson, who suffers from Alzheimer's, is now living in a long-term care facility.

The nominations talked about the relationships she built with families and students, her support of the Malone Center and her leadership on equity issues.

Letters from former students and colleagues talked about her devotion to students, whose homes she would visit, whose families she supported and whose names she remembered long after they moved on from elementary school.

In a letter to the committee, Robert Eddins, a former student, recalled how Robinson accepted him, despite his “ratty clothes, the uncombed hair and worn-out shoes."

Years later when he brought his own son to Clinton, she saw him and remembered him.

“She taught me right where I was, without judgment. She made me feel self-worth, she showed me respect and expected all of us to show her respect in return ... she gave me a sort of self-confidence that could never be undone.”

BREAKING DOWN LINCOLN'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.