Being Black in Lincoln: Johnson-Farr encourages students to empower their voices

The sign company that Farr worked with had applied the Doane logo. But without the university’s approval, the signs were removed.

Farr said she didn’t want to get “held up” in the long approval process. While waiting for a confrontation from the administration that never came, Farr knew what she would say:

“You have made these Black students invisible,” she said. “You continue to not take interest in their well-being. And my heart pains for them.”

* * *

On Nov. 6, 2006, Farr returned home after working all day at Doane.

She picked up her mail and was surprised to receive a letter addressed to her from an unknown source claiming to be writing on behalf of “the faculty of a new Doane.”

“Dear Dr. Johnson-Farr far away,” read the letter. “If you feel so unwelcomed at Doane, get the f--- out.”

Farr immediately reported the threat to local police and Doane administration. When the white police officers arrived at her home to investigate, they did not understand her concern. Doane administration told her that she was no longer allowed on Doane’s campus by herself after dark for her own safety, and every night she was walked to her car.