Being Black in Lincoln: Johnson-Farr encourages students to empower their voices

A group of five 8-year-old friends gathered in one of the biggest backyards in Lincoln, surrounded by a white picket fence.
The air was warm on this late spring evening in 1959.
The girls ate fresh garden tomatoes, caught lightning bugs and made jewelry in the privacy of a hedge running through the alley.
They gathered in this backyard frequently.
As the sun set, the girls ran around in a circle, holding hands, under the clothesline that stretched across the backyard.
Ring around a rosie
Pocket full of posies
Ashes, ashes
We all fall down!
They were laughing and singing along with the nursery rhyme, when one of the white girls said, “Last one down is a n----- baby.”
Marilyn Johnson-Farr, one of the three Black children in the group, remembers that moment when the laughter stopped and the Black girls with the braided hair froze.
Their smiles dropped and the game ended.
“There was no last one down,” Farr said 62 years later.
The girls had been playing the game together for years, Farr said, and that bomb was never dropped.
“I was floored,” Farr said. “I was devastated because these two girls, towhead blondes, were my best friends, yet they stood in my backyard and used the term ‘n----- baby.’”
* * *
The air was crisp on the afternoon of March 16, 2021.
At 2 p.m., the 69-year-old Farr sits at a student’s table at Doane University directly in front of her desk.
She begins teaching her 75-minute lecture, Democracy & Diversity, to education majors.
The sunlight was shining through the windows on the south side of the room. She faces east, looking at her 19 students who are sitting in five different rows of brown, padded chairs.
Farr recalls the news of a Georgetown law professor calling Black students “lower ones” who perform “just plain at the bottom” of her classes. Farr tells her students to place themselves in that classroom.
“What would you do?” Farr asks, encouraging her students to engage in conversation.
“I would drop the course,” one student says.
Farr listens attentively to their discussion.
Another student mentions that she is not confrontational, so she would “write an email to somebody.”
“If you don’t get anything out of this class the whole semester, I want you to begin to empower your voices,” Farr tells her students at the end of the group discussion.
* * *
Walking home from school one afternoon in 1959, Farr and two other Black girls chatted about their school day, like they often would.
It was a beautiful Lincoln day.
The south side of town was a predominantly white neighborhood with a few other Black families around.
On the sidewalk across the street walked a group of older white boys and girls.
Then, bam.
One of the boys starts to hurl the N-word at the 8-year-old girls.
“We’re gonna tell your parents!” Farr remembers yelling to the group.
“We were at risk for a whupping,” said Farr. Even though she knew that they could get in trouble for confronting the white kids’ parents, they were tired of the kids hurling racial slurs.
“We were exhausted from always having folks call us out,” Farr said.
* * *
As a young child, Farr started noticing a difference between her and the Sunday school teachers and her teachers at school.
“How come I’m not seeing anybody that looks like me?” Farr remembers asking herself.
After high school, Farr attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and began studying music.
She was told she had an amazing singing voice but found the music theory professor was unapproachable. So she changed her major to sociology.
While taking a psychology course at Wesleyan, one of the requirements was to visit a school near Wesleyan’s campus. The more Farr worked with the students in the school environment, the more she thought about working with students as a possible career.
It was because of those visits, and never seeing teachers who looked like her, that Farr pursued a path into elementary education.
“She was always a teacher,” says childhood best friend Carolyn Thomas. “She was always a person who provided not only care but knowledge to be shared in the lives of children."
After graduating college in 1974, Farr became a paraprofessional at Lincoln's Arnold Elementary School. The principal at the time, “a big white man,” did not want to hire her, Farr recalled.
“He just said, ‘I want you to know, you’re not getting the job because of your color,’” Farr said.
A few years later, Farr took a different job as a kindergarten teacher at Prescott Elementary.
“She was a very loving teacher,” said Barb Jacobson, then principal at Prescott.
Farr’s classroom acted as a safe space, especially for the Black students, said Jacobson.
* * *
A mother of a student in Farr’s 1976 kindergarten class wanted her daughter to be moved out of Farr’s classroom, complaining it was too noisy.
Farr suggested that she and the student could work out a sign for when it got too noisy, and the student could then leave the classroom.
The student’s mother then began calling parents of other kids in the class to encourage them to move their children out of Farr’s room.
One day, Farr heard a boy in her class telling the rest of the students that the girl's mother had also called his mom to get her to remove him too, but his mother refused.
“My mom said that Ms. Johnson was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” Farr remembers the boy saying.
Next, the parent went to the art teacher, whose daughter was in the class.
“If you have a problem with Marilyn, you go talk to her,” Farr recalls the art teacher saying.
Farr also had hearing-impaired students in her class, so the parent went to the interpreter and the interpreter told her the same thing, so the child’s mother came into Farr’s classroom and spent several days observing.
Finally, Jacobson and Farr made the joint decision to move the student into a different class. Before the student left, Farr asked if she could talk to the girl.
“Your parents have made a choice,” Farr remembers telling her. “We have to trust that they know what's best for you, but always know that you can come to me, that you can talk to me.”
Farr looked at the mother and said, “I hope you have made a decision that you can live with.”
Years later, in 1998, after Farr earned her Ph.D. in adult education and social foundations, she was teaching at Doane when a woman approached her and told her that she had been following her career and that Farr was “doing well.”
To her surprise, it was the mother who fought to get her child removed from Farr’s kindergarten class.
* * *
Following the 2020 summer of civil unrest and returning to a predominantly white Doane campus was particularly unsettling for some of Farr’s Black students.
Farr did not want them to feel this disconnect.
She worried that the Doane administration was not showing concerns for its Black students.
So she purchased signs for both Doane’s Crete and Lincoln campuses that read, “Doane’s Black Students Matter.”
The sign company that Farr worked with had applied the Doane logo. But without the university’s approval, the signs were removed.
Farr said she didn’t want to get “held up” in the long approval process. While waiting for a confrontation from the administration that never came, Farr knew what she would say:
“You have made these Black students invisible,” she said. “You continue to not take interest in their well-being. And my heart pains for them.”
* * *
On Nov. 6, 2006, Farr returned home after working all day at Doane.
She picked up her mail and was surprised to receive a letter addressed to her from an unknown source claiming to be writing on behalf of “the faculty of a new Doane.”
“Dear Dr. Johnson-Farr far away,” read the letter. “If you feel so unwelcomed at Doane, get the f--- out.”
Farr immediately reported the threat to local police and Doane administration. When the white police officers arrived at her home to investigate, they did not understand her concern. Doane administration told her that she was no longer allowed on Doane’s campus by herself after dark for her own safety, and every night she was walked to her car.
When word of the letter got out, two of her colleagues at Doane accused Farr of writing the letter to herself. Everyone then had to take a polygraph test in an attempt to prove Farr did not write the letter, and her colleagues did not either. Farr was not allowed to speak about the test and says she was angered. The person who sent the letter has never been identified.
Farr learned how to move on, but she knows that it could easily occur again.
“My messaging has gotten stronger as my conviction to speak has,” she said.
One of Farr’s students at the time planned a sit-in in front of the administration building where she now teaches.
On the day of the sit-in, people from the community also showed up to show their support.
“Out of a bad thing, something good came,” said Farr.
* * *
Now, 15 years after receiving the letter, some people would say nothing has changed.
“We talk about inclusion, we talk about diversity, but we still don’t have it figured out,” Farr said.
After national unrest in the summer of 2020, community members started realizing that movement was necessary.
“There are pockets in this community whose lives are so marinated in privilege that they continue to dismiss racism as Black folks' problem, when in reality they know how and why the story has always and will always involve them," Farr said.
White people have the power to change systematic racism through their social and economic privilege, explained Farr.
The layers are beginning to peel, she said.
“It is a long walk to a cure for this disease, but it is upon all of us to find the place where we can do the work.”