Being Black in Lincoln: Christie takes help he received into career of teaching others

Two high school students, one white, one Black. She was forbidden to walk down the halls with him. They could no longer hold hands or show affection. The dean of girls threatened to tell her mother and the rest of the community about their relationship.
Scandalous.
Thomas Christie, the boyfriend, had moved to Lincoln in 1964 from the segregated schools of South Carolina and Philadelphia. Before coming to Lincoln, Christie had never sat in a classroom with a white student. So, he didn’t fully comprehend how Lincoln, with its integrated schools, could harbor prejudice like that in the South.
But there was nothing he could do to change it. Lincoln High wasn’t ready for that change. Lincoln wasn’t, either.
Moving to Lincoln altered Thomas Christie’s life. But it didn’t remove him from discrimination and prejudice. There would be many other incidents in the coming years.
But during those years Christie, as teacher, coach, mentor, administrator and community presence, would alter Lincoln.
* * *
Christie’s mother died two weeks after her son Thomas was born. He was not yet 1 when his father left for Philadelphia. Thus began a nomadic childhood. Christie and his four siblings split up and were taken in by relatives, Thomas by an aunt and grandparents in South Carolina. When he was 12, Christie and an older brother moved to Philadelphia to live with their father.
Later that year he moved to Lincoln to live with a sister and her husband. Uncomfortable in their household, Christie moved out. While staying with a friend’s family, he met Harry “Pete” Peterson, police officer and future city councilman — the first Black person on the council.
Peterson took an interest in young Christie and, along with Lincoln High Principal William Bogart, helped him to be declared a ward of the state and therefore eligible for placement in a foster home. Through high school and college, he was fostered by his friend’s family, the Colliers.
In a stable home environment, Christie settled into school life. A natural people-person, he easily made friends, both Black and white, his popularity enhanced by accomplishments on the football field and wrestling mat.
However, he and other Black teammates were not always welcomed outside Lincoln High. “We’d play other schools in Lincoln,” Christie recalls, “and the coaches would tell us not to get distracted, because we were going to hear racial comments.”
As graduation neared, Christie was not sure what he was going to do next. College wasn’t really on the table. Many of his teachers didn’t have high expectations for him, and none of them talked to him about college.
Then Bogart decided to take him on a tour of Nebraska Wesleyan. There, the principal assured administrators of Christie’s character and potential and encouraged them to give him a chance.
“If that hadn’t happened, I know I wouldn’t have gone to college,” Christie said.
He was also encouraged by two Black student organizations whose mission was to get minority students into college. About 14 boys comprised the Destinaers Club, and its sister club, Les Cheres Amies, boasted twice as many girls. Both clubs were sponsored by 30 adults, Black and white, from the Lincoln community.
His senior year, Christie was selected to be Mr. Destinaer. He and Miss Cheres Amies received scholarships.
Wesleyan, taking Principal Bogart’s advice, welcomed Christie to campus in the fall of 1970.
There, at the urging of teammates on the football team, he joined a fraternity. He was well liked, but as one of only two minority members in the fraternity on a campus where Blacks comprised less than 1% of the student body, he had some uncomfortable moments.
He recalls one incident vividly. A fraternity brother repeatedly touched his hair.
Now to a white person, Christie notes, this might not seem like a big deal. Black and white people, after all, have different hair.
But it is a big deal for Black people. After one too many touches, Christie says, “I just got up and clocked him.”
Despite similar incidents of racial insensitivity, Christie enjoyed campus life. But academically, he didn’t feel prepared.
While his fraternity friends went out and partied, Christie was in his room trying to comprehend his schoolwork. His counselor, who was white, told the football coach that Christie needed to get his grades up, or he would be off the team and, possibly, out college.
Most other athletes whose grades drop were given a tutor. But not Christie. He felt hurt by this lack of help but motivated to prove his counselor wrong.
“I realized that if they had to study an hour, I had to study three hours,” Christie said.
He succeeded, graduating in four years with a 3.0 GPA and a degree in sociology and anthropology.
Christie’s hard work in the classroom didn’t pay the bills. Every semester he found himself short for tuition. But every semester the bursar said not to worry, his bill was paid in full. The benefactors, he was told, didn’t want to be identified. They just wanted him to give it back to the community.
Christie began these payments right after graduation. For two years, working full time at the Malone Center, he paired young Black kids with elders and college graduates in the African American community. Such encouragement, he hoped, would echo that of the Destinaers and Les Cheres Amies, who he had recently learned had also been his Wesleyan benefactors.
“It was pretty much the center of everything,” Christie recalls, “because a lot of the kids weren’t able to go to rec centers, and you definitely couldn't go anywhere like any of the country clubs.”
Christie’s work at the Center caught the eye of his former principal, Bogart, who thought Christie would be a fine addition to the Lincoln High staff. He just needed a teaching certificate. Enter Wesleyan, which offered financial aid if Christie would help recruit students.
Two years later, Christie was teaching history at Lincoln High.
* * *
For the next 17 years, Thomas Christie was a valued teacher and mentor at the school. And sometimes the center of controversy.
Christie’s efforts to make Lincoln High more inclusive extended outside the classroom. Early in his career, the student council had only one member of color.
Inspired by Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition, Christie started the Lincoln High Rainbow Club, comprising four caucuses: one each for African American, Asian, Native and Hispanic students.
Christie proposed that each caucus choose a member to serve on the LHS student council. Randy Ernst, a recently hired social studies teacher and faculty adviser to the student council, was all for the idea.
Other staff members weren’t so keen. They, along with some students, believed that caucus members should just compete in the general student council elections. The council voted down the proposal.
“Thomas left abruptly and went to his room,” recalls Ernst. “I followed him. When I got in there he was crying because it had gone so badly.”
Disappointed, but not defeated, Christie and the minority students carried on with the club and its caucuses. A year or so later, the Rainbow Club reapplied. The vote for acceptance was 23-1.
“Within three years, we had gone from the appearance of a whites-only (student council) to demographically looking like Lincoln High,” Ernst said.
* * *
After years in the classroom at Lincoln High, Christie felt he could make a difference as an administrator. He obtained his administrative certification and served four years at Lincoln Northeast as an administrator, helping that school and its increasingly diverse student body.
In 1997, Christie became Lincoln Public Schools’ second multicultural administrator, a position created in 1990. When asked to apply, he thought of Leola Bullock, who as a supporter of the Destinaers and Les Cheres Amies, had helped him. Bullock, he says, “… had spent 40 years working on trying to get more teachers and trying to make sure that her children were represented in the history books.”
As the multicultural administrator, he could continue her work.
Around 2010, LPS enrolled almost 36,000 students. An increasing number of them were non-white. They came in a rainbow of colors. They spoke 57 languages. Some were refugees, some immigrants, some had grown up in Lincoln, others had just arrived. Some of their families had two parents, some one, some two mothers, others two fathers. And the children, too, could be found across the LGBTQ spectrum. It was a cultural smorgasbord, exciting, but daunting.
Was LPS, Christie asked himself, as culturally proficient as it needed to be?
To find out, he gathered a group of LPS colleagues: an African American woman, a gay man, a white man, a white woman. One of the group, Randy Ernst, summarized their quest.
“We know what it means to be proficient in reading, we know what it means to be proficient in math. We take a test, we can say you are, you aren't,” said Ernst. “But what does it mean to be culturally proficient?”
So, with many of hours of hard work, input from consultants and other LPS staff, they developed a two-day multicultural professional development workshop.
Christie had strict rules for participants: no cellphones, and no one leaves until each day’s session is finished. At the beginning of the second year, one of the groups included Superintendent Steve Joel. With some trepidation, Christie decided there would be no exceptions to the rules, even for the superintendent.
At the end of the second day, Ernst recalls, Joel stood up and said, “I've been at this a long time, this is the best professional development I've ever had in my life.” He wanted the workshop presented to the principal and a team from each of the district’s 53 schools to develop plans for addressing the many issues involving multicultural education at LPS. Each subsequent year, Christie and his team held a two-day session with various members of the LPS staff.
* * *
Thomas Christie retired from LPS in 2018. He and Brenda, his wife, take great pride in the accomplishments of their children. In 2020, their son, Yohance, became Lincoln’s first Black city attorney. Their daughter, Fayola, has worked at NASA headquarters as well as for the Security Exchange Commission. Now living in Washington, and the mother of a toddler, she is often host to two doting Christie grandparents.
Retirement hasn’t dulled Christie’s engagement with his community. Last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests heartened him in the way that students, Black and white, stepped forward.
“I commend the young people, I really do. They're saying, you know, enough is enough and it's not right. I'm hoping that they don't let up, I'm hoping that they stay.”
Lincoln, Christie reflects, has also changed. As a young Black kid from the South, he witnessed mentors like Peterson and Bullock help Lincoln’s African American community. Recently, he has seen more Black people on the city council, and others holding high positions in the community. Many of them cite Christie as a reason why.
“He was the first Black male and the only Black male I had through my K-12 education,” says T.J. McDowell, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs at UNL, “and it was really important for me to have a relationship with him and to feel validated and affirmed by him.”
