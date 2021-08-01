Being Black in Lincoln: Christie takes help he received into career of teaching others

About the series

More than 150 years after America’s slaves were freed and Nebraska gave birth to its capital, a UNL journalism class posed the question: What’s it like to be Black in Lincoln?

Students spent 15 weeks digging deep into the lives of a dozen residents representing a cross-section of Lincoln’s Black community: former basketball stars, BLM leaders, preachers, teachers, cops, convicts, businessmen, chefs, electricians and youth leaders. They discovered many had faced racial profiling, housing discrimination and police harassment, while others received ugly death threats, verbal abuse and hate-filled letters. The students also found that these Black residents think Lincoln’s racial climate has improved overall but still has a ways to go. And most believed that it will get there.

The semester-long depth-reporting project was overseen by Professors Joe Starita and Jennifer Sheppard and instructor Roger Holmes.

Other stories will be featured this summer in the Journal Star and at JournalStar.com.