Beattie Elementary: Folding 1,000 cranes, learning the lesson of peace

When Sadie and her family visited their relatives in Hiroshima, they got to meet with the president of the Thousand Cranes Club. Club members gave them a lesson on folding cranes, which Schnittker photographed, videotaped and shared with students at Beattie.

The club also made a video addressed to Sadie's classmates, which Group-Weber used to help tell Sadako's story.

She wanted all students to be involved, so everyone — from kindergarten to sixth grade — made at least two cranes, one to send to Japan, the other to take home.

“That way every kid was represented in our 1,000 cranes,” Group-Weber said. “That was important to me.”

The intricacy of the crane folding was tough for some little hands and too many were ending up in the trash, so Group-Weber created the “crane hospital” for the messy, misfolded cranes. Students in the school’s leadership club fixed up those cranes so they could continue on their journey.

Before the last school year ended, the students had finished the cranes. They’d been boxed up and ready to send, with messages from students to their counterparts in Japan. Some of the students had added their own origami-folded hearts.

Then, misfortune.