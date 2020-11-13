Beatrice students sent home for two weeks as virus cases mount

BEATRICE — Beginning Tuesday, Beatrice middle school and high school students will once again move to online learning.

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander announced the change in a statement to students, parents and community members Thursday evening. He said there will be no classes for middle and high school students Monday to allow teachers a preparation day, and that online learning will continue through at least the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Alexander noted several reasons for the closure, including that the district is running short of healthy teachers and paraeducators, that there are 176 students, 63% from the middle and high schools, already quarantined and learning remotely, that Gage County has moved to the high-risk or red zone for COVID cases, and that Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center is seeing an influx of patients.

“We know these decisions impact the entire community,” Alexander said. “It is our hope that by keeping our (pre-K-5) learners in school, our parents can continue to work. We also know that our independent learners are capable of learning from home, which will be the expectation.”

Alexander said the district’s goal is to keep the elementary students in school as long as possible.