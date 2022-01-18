Beatrice latest district to make scheduling change amid COVID surge

Beatrice Public Schools has called off classes Thursday and Friday, citing concerns about staffing as COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant surge.
Staff will still work to catch up students who've missed school because of illness, and middle and high school activities and sporting events will continue as scheduled.
"We are experiencing challenges at every position," the district said in a statement Tuesday.
Last week, 1.5% of Beatrice staff and students combined tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lincoln Public Schools announced last week it would close school for the next three Fridays to allow teachers to make up lost planning time and to give quarantined students more time to catch up.
Grand Island Public Schools also announced it will shift to a temporary four-day school week through Feb. 18.
Meanwhile, officials in Wahoo announced Tuesday that Wahoo Elementary School would close for the rest of the week as well due to staffing issues.
Five uplifting stories in another challenging year for schools
So long, Zoom. Hello again, masks. Schools are still adjusting to a new normal, but the resilience of teachers and students hasn't changed. K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack sums up his favorite uplifting stories from the classroom in 2021.
Ada Robinson's name will adorn Lincoln's newest elementary school in northeast Lincoln when it opens next fall. But how did LPS decide on Robi…
Before she died from cancer, Katrina "K.T." Bescheinen's dream was to build a sensory room for her students at Weeping Water Elementary School…
The sky's the limit for Amanda Gutierrez. The Lincoln Pius X sophomore's unique vision of a future moon landing earned her a trip to a NASA launch.
Equity is a guiding philosophy for schools administrators across the country. At Lincoln Public Schools, students are leading the charge.
Lincoln South? Southern Cross? Officials decided to go in a different direction when naming Lincoln's newest high school in southeast Lincoln,…