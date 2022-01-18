 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice latest district to make scheduling change amid COVID surge
Beatrice latest district to make scheduling change amid COVID surge

Beatrice Public Schools has called off classes Thursday and Friday, citing concerns about staffing as COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant surge.

Staff will still work to catch up students who've missed school because of illness, and middle and high school activities and sporting events will continue as scheduled.

LPS calls off school for next three Fridays amid staffing crisis

"We are experiencing challenges at every position," the district said in a statement Tuesday.

Last week, 1.5% of Beatrice staff and students combined tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lincoln Public Schools announced last week it would close school for the next three Fridays to allow teachers to make up lost planning time and to give quarantined students more time to catch up.

Grand Island Public Schools also announced it will shift to a temporary four-day school week through Feb. 18.

Meanwhile, officials in Wahoo announced Tuesday that Wahoo Elementary School would close for the rest of the week as well due to staffing issues.

