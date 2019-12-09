Bear is back in the classroom — 155 pounds of fur, friendship and life lessons

Bear is back.
All 155 pounds of black fur and gentle friendliness returned to Morley Elementary School on Monday with a bandage on one leg and a reassuring presence to a building full of kids who claim him as their own.
He took up residence on his bed in his fifth grade classroom, happy to be back at work, to show his students that those teachers who’d told them everything would be OK were right.
“It’s a good lesson for kids,” said Theresa Reinhard, the fifth grade teacher who adopted Bear three years ago. “He teaches lessons about life and recovery and wellness. It’s amazing what dogs do.”
Yes, Bear is a dog — a Newfoundland — a giant fur ball of a breed that Reinhard and her husband took into their home when he was six months old.
They’d raised dogs before, Reinhard said, and figured they were done with that part of their lives. Kind of like raising kids, who grow up and into their own lives.
But then their son-in-law found out about this puppy looking for a home and thought about Reinhard, who didn’t really think this was the time in her life to raise another dog.
Then she and her husband met Bear.
“It was like, awwwww,” she said. And so Bear came to live with the Reinhards.
Before long, it seemed obvious that the big, gentle, friendly, sensitive Bear would make a great therapy dog, something that had intrigued Reinhard since one of her now-retired colleagues had brought his therapy dog to school years earlier.
Both Reinhard and her husband are teachers and didn’t like the idea of leaving Bear home alone while they were in school. And they saw his potential as a wet-nosed educator-assistant. So they chose Domesti-PUPS and enrolled Bear. After a year of training, he came to Morley.
Therapy dogs, in general, just seem to know which kids need them.
“Bear is like that,” she said.
He is a reward for positive behavior, he’s a calming influence for students who are struggling, he’s a companion for new readers.
She has great stories. Like the student with special needs, sensitive to sounds and who doesn’t like to be touched but loves to cuddle Bear. Or the student who spotted Bear with the Reinhards at a store one day. They heard the student, who struggles with language but loves that mass of black fur.
“It’s Bear — it’s Bear, it’s my Bear!”
And so, when Bear began to limp a couple of weeks ago, and a veterinarian told the Reinhards he'd torn an ACL — they’re not sure how but it’s a common injury for dogs — students were worried.
Bear had surgery Thursday, the Reinhards picked him up Friday, and Monday morning, a still-recovering Bear was back at school.
He won’t be at full strength for a while, but is happy to be back, at least part-time, Reinhard said.
Seeing Bear again reassured the kids, who’d made him cards and brought him gifts and whose families stepped up to help.
Another teacher and friend of Reinhard’s set up a GoFundMe account to help her pay for the surgery, more than $4,000. As of Monday, Bear’s supporters had raised more than $2,000.
She’d worried about the cost — especially with the holidays approaching — but figured they’d find a way. The money will be a huge help, she said, but it’s more than that.
“It’s a wonderful thing and it will make a big difference, but it’s more about the caring community who’s behind Bear and having therapy dogs in schools,” she said.
