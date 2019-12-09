Bear is back in the classroom — 155 pounds of fur, friendship and life lessons

Bear is back.

All 155 pounds of black fur and gentle friendliness returned to Morley Elementary School on Monday with a bandage on one leg and a reassuring presence to a building full of kids who claim him as their own.

He took up residence on his bed in his fifth grade classroom, happy to be back at work, to show his students that those teachers who’d told them everything would be OK were right.

“It’s a good lesson for kids,” said Theresa Reinhard, the fifth grade teacher who adopted Bear three years ago. “He teaches lessons about life and recovery and wellness. It’s amazing what dogs do.”

Yes, Bear is a dog — a Newfoundland — a giant fur ball of a breed that Reinhard and her husband took into their home when he was six months old.

They’d raised dogs before, Reinhard said, and figured they were done with that part of their lives. Kind of like raising kids, who grow up and into their own lives.

But then their son-in-law found out about this puppy looking for a home and thought about Reinhard, who didn’t really think this was the time in her life to raise another dog.

Then she and her husband met Bear.