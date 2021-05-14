'Bay High' — LPS, Rabble Mill partnering on new focus program centered around content creation, digital media

All in all, it's something you don't find in any school district, said James Blake, LPS' director of Strategic Initiatives and Focus Programs, who will also serve as Bay High's principal.

"This is a very unique thing to Lincoln," said Blake, pointing to a school system in Sweden as the only fitting comparison he could find. "You can't go buy these off the shelf."

LPS plans to hire two new teachers for the program, and they'll work alongside "teaching artists" — staff members at The Bay who are already involved in after-school and weekend programming.

Bay High will initially be open to 50 juniors and 50 seniors, who will also do some core classwork at The Bay, in addition to what they learn at their respective high schools.

A business roundtable is in the works, too, in the hopes of connecting students with local employers and freelancing gigs.

The program gets to the core of The Bay and Rabble Mill's mission of providing upward mobility to young people, Norman said, especially to those who might not exactly fit the status quo — "misfits," as they're playfully called.