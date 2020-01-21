Ballots for LPS bond mail-in election are on their way to Lincoln voters

A few things voters need to know:

* The oath on the Ballot Identification Envelope must be signed for the vote to be counted.

* Only one ballot can be placed in an envelope. If an envelope contains more than one ballot, they won’t be counted.

* Don’t forget the stamp (one “forever”) on ballots being mailed.

* Ballots should be mailed no later than Feb. 7 to ensure they arrive in time. All mail is now routed through Omaha so it takes more than a day.

* Ballots may be dropped off at the election commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or anytime in the drop box outside the office (no stamp required).

* Jan. 24 is the postmark deadline for voters to register to vote online, by mail or when applying or renewing their driver’s license at the DMV.

* Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. is the deadline for voters to register to vote in person at the election commissioner’s office.

* Anyone living in the LPS district who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3 is eligible to register and vote in the election. Ballots will be mailed until 6 p.m. Jan. 31.