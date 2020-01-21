Ballots for LPS bond mail-in election are on their way to Lincoln voters

More than 155,000 ballots are on their way to registered voters for the Feb. 11 special election on a $290 million bond issue for Lincoln Public Schools.
Ballots were mailed Tuesday and should begin showing up in mailboxes by the end of the week.
This will be the second mail-in election for an LPS bond issue. The first in 2014 was the largest mail-in election in the state, said Election Commissioner Dave Shively.
Among the reasons Shively favors a mail-in election: Voter turnout is substantially better, and it sidesteps an unpredictable Mother Nature, who can raise havoc with voters’ ability to get to the polls this time of year.
In 2006, Shively held a traditional election for an LPS bond issue on Valentine's Day (which ended up being perfectly lovely weather) and voter turnout was 24% (37,632 voters). In the 2014 mail-in election, it was 36% (58,862 voters).
The cost of the election, which will be borne by LPS, is about $300,000. LPS officials argue that, assuming the bond issue passes, a special election will save them more than that amount in construction costs because they can start earlier.
In addition to registered voters, Shively said he mailed about 18,000 postcards to “inactive” voters who filed a change of address but have not yet re-registered.
A few things voters need to know:
* The oath on the Ballot Identification Envelope must be signed for the vote to be counted.
* Only one ballot can be placed in an envelope. If an envelope contains more than one ballot, they won’t be counted.
* Don’t forget the stamp (one “forever”) on ballots being mailed.
* Ballots should be mailed no later than Feb. 7 to ensure they arrive in time. All mail is now routed through Omaha so it takes more than a day.
* Ballots may be dropped off at the election commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or anytime in the drop box outside the office (no stamp required).
* Jan. 24 is the postmark deadline for voters to register to vote online, by mail or when applying or renewing their driver’s license at the DMV.
* Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. is the deadline for voters to register to vote in person at the election commissioner’s office.
* Anyone living in the LPS district who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3 is eligible to register and vote in the election. Ballots will be mailed until 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
* A device for voters with a disability is available in the election office.
* Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for replacement ballots and for all ballots to be returned. None received after that time will be counted.
