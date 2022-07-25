 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Ballot blunder doesn't invalidate votes in Palmyra school bond election, election official says

  • 0

Otoe County residents can still vote in the Palmyra school bond election despite wording on the mail-in ballots requiring them to reside in another county.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office noticed the blunder after it sent out ballots last week to voters in District OR-1, which is split between Otoe and Lancaster counties.

The ballot stipulated that the person who fills it out reside in Lancaster County, which raised concerns among Otoe County voters.

Voters will ponder $22M bond to expand schools in Bennet, Palmyra

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively consulted with Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and determined the ballots were still valid.

Otoe County voters may cross out "Lancaster" and write "Otoe," but are not required to.

Chalk it up to a simple mistake, Shively said.

People are also reading…

"We should have caught it," he said.

The $22 million bond issue would pay for additions and renovations at Bennet Elementary School, located in Lancaster County, and Palmyra Junior-Senior High School, in Otoe County.

The proposal is intended to address increased enrollment at District OR-1, which is expected to grow by 120 students in five years.

Last year, 664 students were enrolled in the district, including 387 at Bennet. The growth there prompted officials to move sixth graders to Palmyra starting this fall.

In a district split between two counties, the county with more residents eligible to vote in the special election — in this case Lancaster (albeit slightly) — is in charge of facilitating the election.

"It's a little odd quirk here in the way we do that," Shively said.

That means all ballots must be returned via mail or in-person to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office at 601 N. 46th St. The deadline is Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

There are about 2,500 registered voters in District OR-1, which covers a portion of southeastern Lancaster County and western Otoe County. As of Monday, Shively's office had received about 150 ballots.

Palmyra school district looking at possible bond issue to accommodate growing enrollment
'It's an extension of them' — Lincoln Southwest joins number of schools trying to tackle phone use
From the classroom: Husker football legend's company erecting Lincoln Northwest videoboard
LPS looked to other districts when revising public comment policy, but rules vary across state

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News