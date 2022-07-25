Ballot blunder doesn't invalidate votes in Palmyra school bond election, election official says

Otoe County residents can still vote in the Palmyra school bond election despite wording on the mail-in ballots requiring them to reside in another county.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office noticed the blunder after it sent out ballots last week to voters in District OR-1, which is split between Otoe and Lancaster counties.

The ballot stipulated that the person who fills it out reside in Lancaster County, which raised concerns among Otoe County voters.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively consulted with Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and determined the ballots were still valid.

Otoe County voters may cross out "Lancaster" and write "Otoe," but are not required to.

Chalk it up to a simple mistake, Shively said.

"We should have caught it," he said.

The $22 million bond issue would pay for additions and renovations at Bennet Elementary School, located in Lancaster County, and Palmyra Junior-Senior High School, in Otoe County.

The proposal is intended to address increased enrollment at District OR-1, which is expected to grow by 120 students in five years.

Last year, 664 students were enrolled in the district, including 387 at Bennet. The growth there prompted officials to move sixth graders to Palmyra starting this fall.

In a district split between two counties, the county with more residents eligible to vote in the special election — in this case Lancaster (albeit slightly) — is in charge of facilitating the election.

"It's a little odd quirk here in the way we do that," Shively said.

That means all ballots must be returned via mail or in-person to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office at 601 N. 46th St. The deadline is Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

There are about 2,500 registered voters in District OR-1, which covers a portion of southeastern Lancaster County and western Otoe County. As of Monday, Shively's office had received about 150 ballots.