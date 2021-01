Baier among incumbents on LPS board to file for reelection

Barb Baier announced that she is running for a fifth term on the Lincoln Board of Education.

Baier, who represents District 3 in northwest Lincoln, said that during a time of uncertainty caused by the pandemic and issues of inequity and political instability, retaining “competent, knowledgeable” leadership on the board is important.

Baier is one of four incumbents up for reelection. All four — including Don Mayhew, Lanny Boswell and Kathy Danek — have filed for reelection. Baier is the first to announce it publicly.

Baier said in a news release that the district has made significant strides to make schools welcoming and supportive of all students, but the work must continue.

Among the necessary steps is working with the Nebraska School Activities Association to eliminate harassment and threatening behavior toward students of color at athletic competitions; ensuring that children who self-identify as LGBT or come from LGBT-headed families are welcomed and supported; and finding innovative ways to partner with minority and new American families and communities.