Back to school: An LPS quarantine explainer, former board member speaks out and high schoolers target CRT

That has obviously changed, as Schulte experienced Tuesday, when he showed up intending to speak and ended up near the bottom of the speakers' queue.

Instead of waiting around for nearly four hours, he decided to leave, but he's still hoping to get his message out.

"To parents and guardians of the community, if you want to opt your children out of (sex education) discussions, you can do that," said Schulte, the executive director of the nonprofit Campus Life.

Schulte said he and fellow board members worked to revise the policy that governs opt-outs after a controversy over gender identity training materials used by LPS teachers.

The current board reaffirmed the policy emphasizing parental control in June, said Schulte, who's communicated with the board and LPS officials.

"This is not some dinosaur policy," he said.

But he believes the board should do more to emphasize that right and offered his own website for concerned parents seeking more information on opting their students out. Joel has reiterated the policy multiple times at recent board meetings.