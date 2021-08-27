Back to school: An LPS quarantine explainer, former board member speaks out and high schoolers target CRT

The numbers are sobering.
Last week — the first week of classes at Lincoln Public Schools — 110 students tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for 14% of the county's cases. Meanwhile, 723 students were forced into quarantine.
As of Thursday afternoon, 79 students have tested positive this week, and nearly 1,000 students are in quarantine, according to the district's dashboard. Since Aug. 8, 1,152 students have entered quarantine.
Without a hybrid learning model in place where students isolating at home can jump on a computer and join their classmates at school, those in quarantine are missing out on "valuable instruction," Superintendent Steve Joel said in discussing countywide masking requirements at Tuesday's Lincoln Board of Education meeting.
But how exactly does the district determine which students need to stay home from school, and for how long?
Unlike some districts in the state that take a more case-by-case approach, quarantine guidelines within LPS are fairly cut-and-dried.
Unvaccinated students identified as close contacts without symptoms can return to school after 10 days without a test or seven days after testing negative. A test must occur on the fifth day or later.
The district defines a close contact as someone who has been within 6 feet of a positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes or more where one or both persons were not masked up.
Meanwhile, vaccinated students identified as a close contact are asked to monitor for symptoms but are not required to quarantine unless symptoms arise.
All close contacts with symptoms have to quarantine for 14 days, even with a negative test result.
The district's remote learning program, available to elementary and middle school students, is not offered to quarantined students. That means they have to make up work, as with other extended absences.
The same quarantine rules apply for staff. Just this week, more than 80 LPS teachers have had to quarantine, while 14 have tested positive.
The uncertainties teachers face were evident earlier this month when 60 staff members were notified that they were possible close contacts to a COVID-19 case while at a work session at Lefler Middle School.
Staff members were asked to fill out paperwork as a precaution. Those not contacted by a contact tracer were allowed to go back to work as long they remained symptom-free and wore a mask.
Former board member speaks up
When Matt Schulte represented District 6 on the Lincoln school board from 2015-2019, a busy board meeting meant just a couple of speakers during the public comment period.
That has obviously changed, as Schulte experienced Tuesday, when he showed up intending to speak and ended up near the bottom of the speakers' queue.
Instead of waiting around for nearly four hours, he decided to leave, but he's still hoping to get his message out.
"To parents and guardians of the community, if you want to opt your children out of (sex education) discussions, you can do that," said Schulte, the executive director of the nonprofit Campus Life.
Schulte said he and fellow board members worked to revise the policy that governs opt-outs after a controversy over gender identity training materials used by LPS teachers.
The current board reaffirmed the policy emphasizing parental control in June, said Schulte, who's communicated with the board and LPS officials.
"This is not some dinosaur policy," he said.
But he believes the board should do more to emphasize that right and offered his own website for concerned parents seeking more information on opting their students out. Joel has reiterated the policy multiple times at recent board meetings.
Matt Avey, health education curriculum specialist at LPS, says the opt-out clause has existed since at least the 1990s. Parents are also notified beforehand when sensitive topics are going to be discussed in class.
Parents cannot opt out of certain core instruction, however, like math.
LPS' health education standards — which include lessons on human growth and development — have not changed since 2011, Avey added, and there are no plans to implement changes. Avey said lessons do not include the controversial topics that were points of contention in the first draft of the state's proposed health standards.
Not all of LPS' growth and development lessons are necessarily sensitive or controversial, Avey said — including lessons on healthy dating and how to be a good friend or advocate.
"There's just so much more to health education than just this one little lens," Avey said.
High school Republicans take on CRT
An email invitation to an Omaha event hosted by Nebraska High School Republicans featured this interesting subject line:
"Help us FIGHT BACK against CRITICAL RACE THEORY."
More than 100 high schoolers attended the event Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Thompson Alumni Center. Nebraska High School Republicans, which has chapters in 20 Omaha schools, describes itself as "the last bastion against the radical liberal takeover of Nebraska's school systems."
Wednesday's summit was mainly a fundraising event and included speakers such as Rep. Don Bacon, state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Sgt. Tony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers' Association.
