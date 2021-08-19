Auburn elementary school closed after 'high' number of COVID-19 cases identified

School officials shut down an elementary school in Auburn for the remainder of the week after a spike of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Calvert Elementary School was closed Thursday and won't reopen until Monday after a "pretty high number" of cases were identified across all grade levels, said Superintendent David Patton.

Officials with the Southeast District Health Department and the Auburn school district declined to say how many positive cases were identified because of privacy concerns. There are 466 students enrolled at the school for kindergarten through fifth grade students in Auburn, which has a population of about 3,300.

Masks were not required of students or staff in the Auburn district since school started Aug. 13, but will be required going forward at Calvert until conditions change, Patton added. The school will also undergo a deep cleaning.

The Auburn Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for Monday to "discuss and possibly take action on COVID protocols."

The cluster of cases at Calvert Elementary forced students and teachers identified as close contacts into quarantine, raising concerns about staffing.

School officials are not aware of any hospitalizations tied to the outbreak.