'Attitudes out of this world:' Cavett teacher, husband see the positive despite health challenges

That was 2017, and so the problem-solver, the organized teacher who color-coded everything, adapted.

She traded a bag full of supplies for a rolling backpack, used digital documents as much as possible, enlisted help from students and parents and co-workers.

That’s the part of all this that’s been amazing, she said, the support of her co-workers, her principal, the parents, her students.

“I was just really, really blessed to have an amazing team of co-workers that just really helped out,” she said.

She had parents, too, who’d volunteer and help with the tasks that were hard for Langan to do — decorating her boards, assembling papers, painting small hands for handprint pictures.

She had a group of fifth graders come to her room before “specials” and lunch to help tie shoes, or run through spelling words if all the shoes were tied.

A retired teacher friend came in one day a week to help. Last year, Langan had enough leave to take each Wednesday off. The same sub came each week, and Langan had a chance to recharge, regain some energy. That really helped.