Athletic complexes included in bond proposal would relieve scheduling pressures for Lincoln schools

The Friday night lights of high school football have, for some years now in Lincoln, also shined on Thursdays.
Among the 27 varsity football home games played last season, six were pre-sunset “no-lights” games at Seacrest Field kicking off at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, the result of scheduling nightmares Kathi Wieskamp and other Lincoln Public Schools athletic directors face each fall.
And don’t even ask her about the 120-plus varsity baseball games and nearly 180 junior varsity and reserve games, when the unpredictability of spring weather causes cancellations and there is often no field available for make-up games.
“Honestly, we are at a pinch pressure point now as far as our ability to schedule current programming,” said Wieskamp, who oversees the district's athletic programs. “I feel like when we went from four to six high schools that put the pressure on.”
Add two more high schools and something has to give, which is why, LPS officials say, a proposed $290 million bond issue includes about $10 million for shared athletic complexes that would be built on the sites of the new high schools.
If voters approve the bond in a mail-in election Feb. 11, facilities for football, track and baseball would be built on the site of a new high school near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets near Interstate 80 in northwest Lincoln. Soccer and softball fields would be built at the southeast site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
It’s not a new idea, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
“I bet it’s been on our plan for 10 years,” he said, part of a “global” look at how the district can best accommodate all its activities and that includes the far-off idea of a field house.
Ultimately, the district plans to build a $10.2 million facility at the northwest site that would include a football stadium that could seat 4,500-5,000 spectators and two varsity baseball fields, at least one with artificial turf.
Seacrest Field, the current home of all inner-city football games, holds about 9,000 people, but most rivalry games in recent years have drawn 4,500-5,000, officials said. Beechner Athletic Complex, home to seven varsity football games last year, has seating for only 1,500.
How do you shrink a high school? Challenges of smaller schools include design, enrollment boundaries
At the southeast high school site, plans include four softball fields, eight soccer fields and six tennis courts at a cost of $6.1 million. At least one of the softball and soccer fields would have artifical turf, Scott Wieskamp said.
Total cost of those facilities — plus another $8.4 million to add artificial turf to the practice fields at existing high schools — brings the total cost to $24.7 million. The district has earmarked $3 million from its depreciation funds, but the athletic facility plans hinge on the bond issue and securing partnerships with organizations to contribute about $11.6 million.
Wieskamp, the operations director, said he has a list of possible partners, some of whom he’s spoken with, others he has yet to contact. Some are partners who would use the facilities, others are sponsors who would donate money but not use the fields.
The bond money earmarked for the athletic facilities would be divided between the two new school sites, meaning it’s likely that the projects will need to be phased in, he said.
At the northwest site, they’d likely start with seating for about 2,500 spectators, Wieskamp said. How much money the district gets from partner organizations will dictate how the rest of the facility is built out, but locker room buildings such as the Copple Center added to Seacrest Field in 2008 could wait, he said.
Officials also hope to start with one baseball field.
At the southeast site, LPS likely would start with five soccer fields and two softball fields.
Sharing football stadiums is not unusual in large school districts, but LPS is rare in that it shares varsity competition fields in soccer, baseball and softball.
In Omaha, all but one of the public high schools have football stadiums on site, said Omaha Public Schools spokesman Jeremy Maskel. Partnerships with community stakeholders and individual donors helped pay for both Central and South High stadiums in recent years.
In Millard, all three schools have varsity baseball and softball fields suitable for hosting tournaments.
Scott Wieskamp said making sure all the Lincoln high schools have equitable facilities may have been why North Star and Southwest don’t have varsity-level outdoor facilities. And the equity issue led to a healthy discussion between LPS officials, as well as the community group that made bond recommendations this time around.
In the end, saving $4 million-$5 million by locating the shared athletic complexes on the proposed high school sites won out, he said, and adding artificial turf to practice fields at existing high schools was part of the compromise.
LPS teams play soccer at Seacrest, Beechner and Spirit Park, as well as a field east of Seacrest used specifically for lower-level matches.
The future availability of fields at Spirit Park is uncertain, Kathi Wieskamp said. While LPS owns the land and the YMCA built the fields, State Farm owns the parking lot through which players and spectators gain access, she said. State Farm is trying to sell its building, which means the agreement to use the parking lot would have to be re-negotiated.
But Scott Wieskamp said when new fields are built, LPS won’t need the Spirit fields.
All LPS softball games are all played at Doris Bair Complex in north Lincoln, and the district will likely continue to use those fields once it builds the new ones.
The sites for varsity baseball — Sherman, Den Hartog and Densmore fields — will still be used even with the new athletic facilities, Kathi Wieskamp said. The district added all-weather turf to Den Hartog Field this winter.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
