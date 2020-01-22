Athletic complexes included in bond proposal would relieve scheduling pressures for Lincoln schools

Wieskamp, the operations director, said he has a list of possible partners, some of whom he’s spoken with, others he has yet to contact. Some are partners who would use the facilities, others are sponsors who would donate money but not use the fields.

The bond money earmarked for the athletic facilities would be divided between the two new school sites, meaning it’s likely that the projects will need to be phased in, he said.

At the northwest site, they’d likely start with seating for about 2,500 spectators, Wieskamp said. How much money the district gets from partner organizations will dictate how the rest of the facility is built out, but locker room buildings such as the Copple Center added to Seacrest Field in 2008 could wait, he said.

Officials also hope to start with one baseball field.

At the southeast site, LPS likely would start with five soccer fields and two softball fields.

Sharing football stadiums is not unusual in large school districts, but LPS is rare in that it shares varsity competition fields in soccer, baseball and softball.