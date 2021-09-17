At Park Middle School, the art of stepping catches on fast; TikTok trend hits school bathrooms in Lincoln

The tradition of stepping is steeped in African American culture, coming to prominence in historically Black fraternities and sororities as a way to show Greek life pride. It combines myriad elements, including tap dancing, break dancing and Afro-Caribbean dance, while blending storytelling and song, too.

"We make sure we use our bodies like a drum while also using vocals and different chants so the audience has fun and we have fun as well," said Sandifer, who discovered stepping at her sorority at the University of Georgia.

Step Afrika, which has performed in more than 60 countries, is back on the road touring after a virtual season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of its tour includes community outreach at schools to promote stepping and the life lessons it teaches — discipline, commitment and teamwork.

Claire Shinn, director of marketing for the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln, said offering this kind of after-school programming is a way to open students' worlds.

"It offers kids a way to learn beyond that traditional classroom experience," she said.

For Thompson, it's something he won't forget soon.