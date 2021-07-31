At Campbell Elementary, soon-to-be kindergarteners are planting the seeds of success

It's also a chance for students to meet some of the familiar faces — classmates, teachers and other staff — who will soon populate the hallways and classrooms this fall.

"Oh, my gosh, the kids, they change a lot throughout the week," said Daniel, who's volunteered in the program through her employer, Nelnet, for the past few years. "I think it's really important, especially for some of these kids that maybe haven't had much structure before. It really just kind of gives them a boost going into the school year."

The classes are also a lot of fun and games, with activities — like building with Legos and solving puzzles — that help show students that school isn't just about following rules and listening to instructions.

Tim Sabo admits he was just as nervous as the kids Thursday morning when he sat in the Campbell cafeteria.

It was the Nelnet United Way campaign co-chair's first day volunteering, and he wasn't sure what to expect.

"I think I was as scared as they were," he said.

But then an enterprising student, having improvised a wig of curls out of some toys, placed it on Sabo's head and the nerves — of both adult and child alike — were gone.