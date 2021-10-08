As vaccine numbers continue to rise, opponents call on NU to drop COVID protocols

Regents did not respond to any commenters, nor did they take any action with regard to vaccines, vaccine mandates, or the use of the Safer Communities App at UNL.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communications officer, said administrators have received very few complaints about the Safer Communities App from the nearly 25,000 students enrolled at UNL this fall.

In fact, Fiddelke said UNL students have applauded the choice they’ve been given — take a vaccine or submit to a non-invasive weekly testing protocol — developed in partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department that has allowed life on campus to start returning to normal.

“We have taken steps to be basically back to our pre-pandemic posture as far as classes,” she said. “But, we’re in the middle of a pandemic; you have to be willing to take steps to do so safely. Most of the students have been perfectly happy to follow the procedures needed to be on campus and in-person."

After Friday’s meeting, UNL Student Regent Batool Ibrahim said there have been some minor complaints about technical issues with the Safer Communities App, particularly early in its deployment, but no widespread opposition to the protocols from students.