 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As positivity rate continues to drop, UNL moves to randomized COVID-19 testing
View Comments
editor's pick

As positivity rate continues to drop, UNL moves to randomized COVID-19 testing

{{featured_button_text}}
UNL COVID-19 testing

Michael Meier, a PhD student of agronomy and horticulture, fills a test tube with saliva near the walk-up window of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln coronavirus testing site just east of Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The third round of "re-entry" coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is over, and the results continue to be negative — in a good way.

UNL's positivity rate has continued to drop, Chancellor Ronnie Green said. For the week ending Jan. 23, the positivity rate was 0.82%. That rate has dropped to 0.35% for the most recent week.

Between Feb. 7-13, there were a little more than 13,700 tests done. Of those, 48 tested positive for COVID-19.

"This shows that we have been able to isolate positive cases of COVID-19 quickly, and that your actions have helped to prevent any spread on our campus," Green wrote in an email to the campus community on Monday.

UNL cancels in-person classes Monday and Tuesday due to cold

UNL will now begin randomly testing students, faculty and staff each week beginning Thursday.

Those selected for the mandatory saliva-based test will be notified on Thursday and be asked to schedule a test between Sunday-Wednesday of the following week.

Completing the test will be required for students to continue gaining entry to campus buildings.

Green said UNL will review test results to determine if certain groups of students or employees should return to regular saliva testing, or could once again require all on campus to report for testing.

For now, he said, the results bode well for UNL continuing its semester in-person.

UNL to conduct a third round of 'reentry tests' for students, employees
Thousands take part in rapid, saliva-based COVID tests at UNL; 225 positive
UNL students return to campus as Lancaster County loosens restrictions

PHOTOS: HISTORIC UNL BUILDINGS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News