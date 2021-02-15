As positivity rate continues to drop, UNL moves to randomized COVID-19 testing

The third round of "re-entry" coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is over, and the results continue to be negative — in a good way.

UNL's positivity rate has continued to drop, Chancellor Ronnie Green said. For the week ending Jan. 23, the positivity rate was 0.82%. That rate has dropped to 0.35% for the most recent week.

Between Feb. 7-13, there were a little more than 13,700 tests done. Of those, 48 tested positive for COVID-19.

"This shows that we have been able to isolate positive cases of COVID-19 quickly, and that your actions have helped to prevent any spread on our campus," Green wrote in an email to the campus community on Monday.

UNL will now begin randomly testing students, faculty and staff each week beginning Thursday.

Those selected for the mandatory saliva-based test will be notified on Thursday and be asked to schedule a test between Sunday-Wednesday of the following week.

Completing the test will be required for students to continue gaining entry to campus buildings.