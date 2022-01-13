As omicron surges, here's how one Lincoln school hopes to get ahead of the curve

"Basically, it's just our attempt to really manage the increased absenteeism we're expecting based on the (Lincoln-Lancaster County) Health Department's forecast," said Pius X Chief Administrative Officer Tom Korta. "They have expressed that the middle of January is when we're going to see it peak. ... We didn't want to be left scrambling last minute, so this was just a way for us to be proactive."

So far this week, 45 students and four staff members at Pius X have reported positive tests through Thursday afternoon, according to the school's coronavirus dashboard. While the school does not list numbers of quarantined students, Korta said they are much higher than in the past.

At Lincoln Public Schools, where case counts, too, are surging, officials are bracing for the possibility that individual classrooms or schools may be forced to close in the coming weeks due to staff shortages.

Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources, said there is no hard-and-fast metric the district uses when determining to close a classroom or school. But when over 10% of staff or students are absent, that's when officials grow concerned.