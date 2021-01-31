As LPS teachers await COVID vaccinations, others in Nebraska have received shots

Lincoln Public Schools officials say more than 5,000 of its employees will likely be vaccinated for the coronavirus as a group, though supply questions leave the timeline very much up in the air.
Educators are among 80,000 Lancaster County residents in 1B, the second vaccination phase, but behind people 65 and older. Local health department officials said they hope to start vaccinating people 85 and older by the end of next week.
At Lancaster County's current rate of receiving 3,900 doses a week, it would take more than 20 weeks to get through everyone in Phase 1B, though that timeline may improve. On Friday, state officials said they will get a 16% boost in vaccines over the next few weeks, as well as some over-allocated doses from pharmacies.
Educators around the state are waiting for vaccines, and some educators in 11 districts in central Nebraska got that all-important shot in the arm Friday.
Josh Planos, director of strategic communications and marketing for Grand Island Public Schools, said district officials were notified Thursday night that doses were available for teachers.
That came on the heels of a newspaper story days earlier quoting Teresa Anderson, director of the Grand Island-based Central District Health Department, that it could be 5½ months before area educators would receive the vaccine, given the region's allotment of 1,000 doses a week.
Anderson said a series of circumstances — and the need to use available Pfizer vaccine that had been thawed — led to the teachers getting vaccinated Friday.
The health department didn't receive the 1,000 doses of vaccine until Tuesday, and scheduled two drive-thru clinics in Grand Island and Central City on Wednesday to vaccinate older residents — mostly those 90 years or older, she said.
It vaccinated about 500 people, and by Thursday afternoon had about 400 doses left. Health department officials didn't think they could mobilize another event for older residents in time to use those doses, so they looked for a group that could mobilize quickly.
"It's an issue of supply and demand. We need to figure out how to get people there when we have doses," Anderson said. "It's strictly because we had to move vaccine. So we did it."
Planos said the district had contingency plans in place and officials were able to mobilize quickly when they got a call from the health department. They'd been planning — until Anderson's comments last week — to start vaccine distribution in January.
Grand Island school administrators set up a vaccine distribution area in two high school gyms, one for Grand Island teachers and the other for area districts. Substitute teachers were called to stand in for Grand Island teachers when they left the classroom to be vaccinated.
There were enough doses for Grand Island Public Schools to vaccinate all the high school staff interested, Planos said.
District officials chose to vaccinate high school staff because of the higher transmission among older students and the denser population in the high school.
More than 70% of staff members in the district indicated interest in the vaccine, Planos said.
In a second gym, educators from Aurora, Central City, Doniphan-Trumbull, Giltner, Hampton, Northwest, Palmer and Wood River public schools, as well as Nebraska Christian and Grand Island Central Catholic and Head Start programs in Grand Island, also got vaccinations.
Anderson said the health department notified all schools within the health department's three-county area to send a certain number of staff, so all schools were equally represented.
The elderly population will still be prioritized, she said, and now that officials know they'll be getting 1,000 doses weekly they can figure out how to effectively get it to that population. Having the state registration system will help, she said.
Maddie Fennell, Nebraska State Education Association executive director, said educators in Scottsbluff and North Platte also have been vaccinated. It's unclear what other districts have been able to vaccinate staff. Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen said some teachers have been able to get vaccines when counties have extra doses.
In LPS, 86% of employees — more than 5,200 — indicated in a survey they wanted the vaccine. Up to 170 of those — nurses and other health care employees, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech pathologists — were considered as part of the initial priority group and were vaccinated earlier this month.
School counselors and psychologists, social workers and psychotherapists who are also part of Phase 1A as mental health workers were vaccinated Friday.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said officials are telling employees not to register with the local health department — unless they are 65 or older or have a significant health issue — because they’re likely to get vaccinated sooner as an LPS employee.
Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent of human resources, said officials still don’t know where employees will be vaccinated, though it likely will be a central location such as Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It’s a monumental undertaking,” Joel said. “We’re looking at different scenarios.”
Until then, positivity rates in the district remain similar to those among all Lancaster County residents of the same age.
About a month ago, Bob Rauner, a school board member and public health doctor, compared cases between LPS employees and Lancaster County residents of the same age.
He found little overall difference in positivity rates between the county’s residents ages 20-64 and LPS employees of the same age, but he found a 4.4% positivity rate for elementary school staff, nearly twice that of middle and high school staff.
His latest number crunching showed that elevated rate had disappeared.
Between Jan. 1-21, the positivity rates of LPS staff and county residents of the same age remained similar, as were rates among elementary, middle and high school staff.
In December, Rauner attributed the higher levels in elementary school to a different culture that lends itself to staff spending more non-class time together, and possibly more staff working with mask-exempt students.
Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs, said no changes were made to protective equipment specifically because of those elevated levels, but after an outbreak among staff in Elliott Elementary School's early childhood program in December, LPS provided all early childhood staff with KN95 masks, more access to face shields and instituted additional distancing rules for mealtimes.
LPS also provided more than 600 KN95 masks to special-education staff who often work with mask-exempt students.
Once LPS gets the vaccine, masks and other LPS safety protocols will remain in place because the students will not have been vaccinated. Trials on young people are underway, but they likely wouldn't receive a vaccine before the end of next year.
"I can't imagine a scenario where we aren't wearing masks in the fall," Joel said.
