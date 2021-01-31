As LPS teachers await COVID vaccinations, others in Nebraska have received shots

Anderson said a series of circumstances — and the need to use available Pfizer vaccine that had been thawed — led to the teachers getting vaccinated Friday.

The health department didn't receive the 1,000 doses of vaccine until Tuesday, and scheduled two drive-thru clinics in Grand Island and Central City on Wednesday to vaccinate older residents — mostly those 90 years or older, she said.

It vaccinated about 500 people, and by Thursday afternoon had about 400 doses left. Health department officials didn't think they could mobilize another event for older residents in time to use those doses, so they looked for a group that could mobilize quickly.

"It's an issue of supply and demand. We need to figure out how to get people there when we have doses," Anderson said. "It's strictly because we had to move vaccine. So we did it."

Planos said the district had contingency plans in place and officials were able to mobilize quickly when they got a call from the health department. They'd been planning — until Anderson's comments last week — to start vaccine distribution in January.