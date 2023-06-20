Hank Stratton, the head of acting/musical theater at the University of Arizona and the artistic director of the Arizona Repertory Theatre, has been named director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, and executive director of the Nebraska Repertory Theatre.

Stratton, whose appointment is effective Aug. 1, replaces Christina Kirk, who returned to the faculty in January.

A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Stratton has been at the University of Arizona since 2016 and became head of acting/musical theater and artistic director for the Arizona Repertory Theatre in 2019.

A working actor, Stratton starred in the Broadway revival and television film adaptation of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” opposite Nathan Lane. He appeared in the CBS drama “The Unit,” in addition to recurring roles on “Heroes” and “American Dreams.” His television work includes films for NBC, CBS, Hallmark and HBO, along with numerous guest appearances including “The Closer,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “ER” and “Frasier.”

He played Berowne in “Love’s Labour’s Lost” for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Complete Works Festival. Additionally, he starred in the national tours of the Tony Award-winning production of “Copenhagen,” the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall collaboration of “Cabaret,” the off-Broadway hit “Jeffrey” and played the role of Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady," Pulitzer in “Newsies” and King Marchand in “Victor/Victoria.”

“Hank has executed a strong vision for enrollment growth at the national level,” Andy Belser, dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, said in a news release announcing Stratton’s appointment. “He still acts in Hollywood in television and film and is well connected internationally in (the) industry. Hank intentionally moved into education because that is where his heart is. He understands the opportunity that we have for both theater and emerging media arts to be national leaders.”

In the release, Stratton concurred with Belser’s vision of the Carson School’s potential.

“I am deeply honored and excited by this opportunity,” Stratton said. “I believe the Johnny Carson School and the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts are uniquely positioned to be one of the most innovative and powerful arts programs in the nation. I cannot wait to begin collaborating with faculty, staff and students as we envision the future together.”

PhotoFiles: Stuart Theater's long history in Lincoln Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater Stuart Theater