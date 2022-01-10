Architecture dean named UNL's chief academic officer

Chancellor Ronnie Green called Ankerson "the right leader at the right time for this very important role."

"She is a collaborative, inclusive and strategic leader who will take a 'what if' approach into this vital role for our academic mission and help propel us forward," Green said in a statement.

Spiller became UNL's chief academic officer in early 2020 following the departure of Donde Plowman, who became chancellor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

After less than two years on the job, Spiller resigned her position to care for an aging parent, she shared in an email last October.

UNL announced an internal search process to find the next executive vice chancellor, who is responsible for overseeing the academic enterprise.

Ankerson was selected over two other candidates: Mike Boehm, the vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and vice president of agriculture and natural resources for the NU system; and William G. Thomas III, the chair of humanities and a professor of history.