Answers to your questions as LPS bond vote deadline approaches

Mail-in election details

All ballots in the Lincoln Public Schools special election must be returned by 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 to be counted.

* Fill the ballot out with a black pen. No markers. The vote tabulating machines read black ink best and will spit out ones in marker. Workers will still make sure those votes are counted. But make it easier on those workers: Find a black pen.

* Sign the oath on the envelope. If you don’t, your vote won’t be counted, nor will it be if it's in an envelope with another ballot. One ballot per envelope.

* Ballots can be taken to the election commissioner's office, 601 N. 46th St., during office hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), or put in drop box outside anytime.

* Ballots should be mailed by Feb. 7. Put one Forever stamp on the envelope. State law requires a stamp if ballots are returned by mail.