Answers to your questions as LPS bond vote deadline approaches

Lincoln voters, your mailbox is calling.
It would like you to exercise your civic duty by Feb. 11 and vote on a $290 million bond issue for Lincoln Public Schools to build two new high schools and a new elementary school, contribute to new athletic fields and renovate and add on to other schools.
It’s a special mail-in election, and ballots must be back in the hands of election officials by 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 to be counted.
Have questions about what you're voting on? Here are some answers:
Is this going to raise my taxes?
The bond issue will not increase the tax rate, a major selling point for district officials.
The district is taking advantage of existing bond debt that will be rolling off the tax rolls. So it will replace the new bond debt using the existing 16.1-cent levy.
That 16.1-cent levy covers all LPS bond debt and the building fund but is just a part of the $1.238 levied this year against every $100 of assessed property value to support the school district and Educational Service Unit.
And while the bond issue will not increase the tax rate, homeowners could see a larger tax bill if the value of their home goes up.
Why two new high schools?
The district had a problem: Significant high school overcrowding and significant growth in more than one part of town. So the school board followed the advice of a community advisory group and decided to build two smaller high schools, one in northwest Lincoln and one in southeast Lincoln.
How do you shrink a high school? Challenges of smaller schools include design, enrollment boundaries
The $135 million price tag for two schools is about $32 million more than building one full-sized high school for 2,000 students. The schools will be built for half that many students, but will be designed with larger core facilities for easy expansion.
Isn't enrollment growth slowing?
Yes. LPS enrollment has grown by more than 800 students most years over the past decade, but the past two years that’s slowed to less than 300 new students each year.
LPS enrollment projections anticipate similar growth next year, but further slowing and possible decreases in enrollment the following two years. But LPS official stress those estimates, based on current enrollment and live births, don’t factor in any families moving to the city. The bond projects are based on current enrollment needs, including at least one of several large bubbles of enrollment at lower grade levels making their way to high school in coming years.
Are the new school sites in the city limits?
No, but negotiations on the property purchases include discussions of annexation, which LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said will happen soon.
Just the property LPS is buying — along 70th Street and Saltillo Road to the southeast and along West Holdrege Street on the southern end of Air Park — will be annexed, not surrounding property.
While further annexation might happen at some point, Wieskamp said it’s unlikely any of the farms or acreages nearby would be annexed by the time the schools open. What that means for those homeowners: They don’t get a say in the bond issue, even though schools could go up in their backyards, but they won’t be taxed for them, either.
You have free articles remaining.
Why build more athletic fields?
Scheduling varsity athletic competitions has become a nightmarish proposition since LPS went from four to six high schools and it’s only going to get worse with two more in the mix, according to LPS athletic officials.
A shared competition site for football, baseball and track will be on the site of the proposed northwest Lincoln high school; soccer, softball and tennis on the southeast site.
To appease those concerned about equity — making sure all schools have the same amenities — LPS officials plan to put all-weather turf on a practice field at existing high schools.
The district earmarked about $3 million from depreciation funds for the turf and $10 million of bond money toward the new athletic complexes. The remainder of the $24.7 million price tag (including $8.4 million for the turf) will have to come from private funds. LPS will start with scaled-down facilities, if necessary, and build them out as it gets donations.
Why build an elementary school in the northeast part of the city?
Two words: Stevens Creek. When the city opened up the Stevens Creek watershed basin for development, it began in northeast Lincoln, significantly expanding developments such as Waterford Estates and sparking others. The new elementary school will be built near 102nd Street south of Holdrege and will hold about 525 students.
Attendance boundaries have yet to be decided, but it could relieve overcrowding at schools such as Kahoa and mean some students who now cross 84th Street to attend Kahoa, Meadow Lane, Pershing and Norwood Park might not need to anymore.
What about south Lincoln?
LPS plans to add onto Wysong Elementary, located near 63rd Street and Yankee Hill Road, to accommodate about 275 more students. It will also add space for 150-200 students at Scott Middle School, near 22nd and Pine Lake.
Didn’t I hear something about Arnold Elementary in Air Park?
Why, yes, you did. Arnold also is overcrowded, so LPS will add either a free-standing addition or one attached to the school for preschoolers and kindergartners. The concept is similar to a fourth- and fifth-grade wing added to Roper Elementary a few years ago. This one will add space for additional preschool classes, for which there is a waiting list.
What in the heck is an IAQ project, and why is it going to cost more than $47 million for work at Park Middle and Everett Elementary schools?
It stands for “indoor air quality,” and it means overhauling the air-handling systems from traditional to the more-efficient geothermal systems. The projects include significant other work, such as bringing schools up to code, adding new windows and energy-efficient lights.
Park and Everett are the last of the district’s older schools to get geothermal systems. Once that work's done, Scott and Lux middle schools, built as LPS was just beginning to experiment with the green technology, would be the only schools that have traditional heating and cooling systems.
What other work will be done if the bond issue passes?
Six middle schools (Dawes, Lefler, Lux, Mickle, Scott and Schoo) will get new gyms or multipurpose rooms. All the high schools and middle schools will get updates to art, family consumer science, industrial technology and science rooms.
The bond also includes nearly $3 million to modify existing high schools to embed new still-to-be-determined focus programs, as officials plan to do with the new high schools.
Anything else?
Yes. The bond issue also includes $10 million to buy land, a portion of which would be used to pay for the new high school sites; and $16 million for infrastructure projects, such as new playgrounds, parking lot paving, roof repairs and lighting upgrades.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist