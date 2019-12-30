Anonymous gift boosts plan to renovate York College landmark

An anonymous gift will help renovate the oldest surviving structure on the York College campus.
The $3 million donation to renovate Hulitt Hall will also give an upcoming fundraising campaign announced by the private college in York a boost going into the New Year, officials said.
"We are excited to see Hulitt Hall renewed and restored," York College President Steve Eckman said in a news release.
Although the "beloved, iconic structure" for York College students and alumni had fallen into disrepair, Eckman said the gift from an undisclosed foundation gives an opportunity to reinvent the campus landmark.
Built in 1903 at the corner of Eighth Street and Kiplinger Avenue, the four-story, 35-room dormitory for women was named for John Hulitt, who donated $5,000 toward the $15,000 building.
Over the next century, Hulitt Hall also served as a music conservatory, provided classroom space and was an office hub and campus bookstore and post office. In 1951, when the Old Main building burned down, Hulitt became the oldest building on campus.
You have free articles remaining.
But much of Hulitt Hall is unusable now, while many of the rooms serve as storage. Just a handful are used by York College employees and students.
The renovation plans call for construction of a new entryway to match the original structure, improvements to make the building ADA-compliant, and other upgrades.
Eckman said the project will maintain Hulitt as a landmark for generations of students to come.
York College also hopes to build a bigger fundraising effort on the anonymous lead gift, raising as much as $10 million to address other facility and equipment needs on the campus, which has operated since 1890.
Brent Magner, the college's vice president for advancement, said along with a $2.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the college is exploring several initiatives to improve the student experience.
"We are engaged in planning a new fundraising effort that we hope to share with our alumni and friends before the end of 2020," Magner said.