Annual Thank You Teacher contest taking applications

Lincoln Public Schools and local radio stations KFOR-AM and KFRX-FM are seeking nominations for the annual Thank You Teacher contest, held in honor of Nebraska Teacher Recognition Day on March 2.

Anyone who lives in Lancaster County can nominate a teacher in any of five categories: preschool-grade 2, grades 3-5, middle school, high school and retired.

In addition to a written description explaining why a teacher made a difference in the nominator’s life, entries should include the teacher’s name, grade level and school (or contact information), as well as the nominator’s name, school and grade level (if applicable), address and phone number.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 29.

Winning teachers will be honored March 2.

Traditionally, there’s a breakfast at the governor’s mansion to honor the winning teachers and the students and parents who nominated them. That won't happen this year as a precaution in light of the pandemic.

Organizers are working on an alternative celebration. Winners will receive gift bags and prizes awarded by the radio stations and their sponsors, including the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools.