 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Thank You Teacher contest taking applications
View Comments
editor's pick

Annual Thank You Teacher contest taking applications

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools and local radio stations KFOR-AM and KFRX-FM are seeking nominations for the annual Thank You Teacher contest, held in honor of Nebraska Teacher Recognition Day on March 2.

Anyone who lives in Lancaster County can nominate a teacher in any of five categories: preschool-grade 2, grades 3-5, middle school, high school and retired.

In addition to a written description explaining why a teacher made a difference in the nominator’s life, entries should include the teacher’s name, grade level and school (or contact information), as well as the nominator’s name, school and grade level (if applicable), address and phone number.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 29.

Winning teachers will be honored March 2.

Traditionally, there’s a breakfast at the governor’s mansion to honor the winning teachers and the students and parents who nominated them. That won't happen this year as a precaution in light of the pandemic. 

Organizers are working on an alternative celebration. Winners will receive gift bags and prizes awarded by the radio stations and their sponsors, including the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools.

You can nominate a teacher at the LPS website or submit a written description of how a teacher made a difference in your life to:

Thank You Teacher, Lincoln Public Schools Communications, 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE, 68510.

Education logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News