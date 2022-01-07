 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual MLK youth rally going virtual for second straight year
0 Comments
editor's pick

Annual MLK youth rally going virtual for second straight year

  • Updated
  • 0
MLK Jr. Youth Rally and March

Luke Riley, with Platte Studio, films a video of Tatum Moore, an eighth grader at Goodrich Middle School, for the MLK Jr. Youth Rally and March.

 Courtesy photo

2021 MLK Youth Rally and March

The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March is going virtual for a second straight year as COVID-19 cases surge in Lincoln.

The Jan. 17 program will be livestreamed from the Nebraska Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

Rally organizers will host an invitation-only event for stakeholders from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Community Playhouse featuring inspirational speaker Keith Brown.

Voices of change: How a coalition of students is working to advance equity at LPS

The rally, which showcases area youth honoring MLK through speeches, music and more, was originally set to be presented in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual elements.

Instead, the rally will be livestreamed on LNKTV, its website, YouTube and Facebook pages. Information on viewing options is available at mlkyouthrally.com.

The event will begin with a 30-minute pre-rally program at 9:30 a.m., followed by a "call to action" program at 10 a.m. featuring students' recitation of speeches, reflections and musical performances.

The rally was the brainchild of late civil rights activist Leola Bullock, who wanted to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day of empowerment for young people in Lincoln. 

This year's theme is "Walk Together: It's Up to Us to Take the Steps," which will focus on the steps students are taking toward equity, justice, civility and kindness.

Voices of change: From small town to big school, Kaylee Denker making her mark
Lincoln's Koch Johns to serve as next president of Nebraska Board of Education
A year later, Jan. 6 attack remains teachable moment in Lincoln classrooms

Five uplifting stories in another challenging year for schools

So long, Zoom. Hello again, masks. Schools are still adjusting to a new normal, but the resilience of teachers and students hasn't changed. K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack sums up his favorite uplifting stories from the classroom in 2021.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News