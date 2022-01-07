Annual MLK youth rally going virtual for second straight year

The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March is going virtual for a second straight year as COVID-19 cases surge in Lincoln.
The Jan. 17 program will be livestreamed from the Nebraska Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Rally organizers will host an invitation-only event for stakeholders from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Community Playhouse featuring inspirational speaker Keith Brown.
The rally, which showcases area youth honoring MLK through speeches, music and more, was originally set to be presented in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual elements.
Instead, the rally will be livestreamed on LNKTV, its website, YouTube and Facebook pages. Information on viewing options is available at mlkyouthrally.com.
The event will begin with a 30-minute pre-rally program at 9:30 a.m., followed by a "call to action" program at 10 a.m. featuring students' recitation of speeches, reflections and musical performances.
The rally was the brainchild of late civil rights activist Leola Bullock, who wanted to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day of empowerment for young people in Lincoln.
This year's theme is "Walk Together: It's Up to Us to Take the Steps," which will focus on the steps students are taking toward equity, justice, civility and kindness.
