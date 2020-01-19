Annual MLK youth rally and march celebrates 25 years

The 25th Martin Luther King Youth Rally and March scheduled for Monday on the national holiday honoring the civil rights leader will have a different format than past years.

Instead of a march to the state Capitol for the "call to action" program, the program will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student union, followed by the march.

In honor of a quarter-century of youth rallies, the organizing committee held a months-long campaign leading up to Monday's events that followed the rally theme “Walk Together.”

The committee of young people from Lincoln and area schools asked community members to donate their shoes, along with a statement about their “walk” to promote kindness, equity, justice and civility. Some of those donors have hosted community presentations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The theme represents individual journeys, but also the youth rally committee’s efforts to promote the life and dreams of King through positive youth actions, said Azcia Fleming, a Lincoln High School senior and chair of the rally committee.

As in past years, the pre-rally program will be in the Nebraska Union ballroom. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., the program begins at 9 a.m.