'An urgent to-do': Nebraska officials roll out campaign to bolster child vaccination efforts

Vaccination rates are especially lagging in Nebraska's rural and underserved urban communities, officials said. While that's a national trend, Nebraska remains behind other states in getting shots into arms.

"We're not at the head of the pack," said Sharon Stoolman, pediatrician at Children's Hospital. "We have a lot of room for growth, and so this is an important collaboration because we have some misinformation hurdles to get over to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable giving their children the vaccine."

There's simply not enough information yet to determine how the emergence of omicron will affect children, health officials said, but delta showed that children are not immune from COVID's impact.

"We're caring for children in the hospital every day, from birth until teenagers. And some of them spend an incredible amount of time and are incredibly sick," Stoolman said.

"And so many people would say, 'Is the vaccine necessary for children?' And the answer is, from my heart as a mom and my brain as a scientist and a pediatrician, the answer is 'yes.'"