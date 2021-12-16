An LPS administrator went back to school. Here's what he discovered.

While McEntarffer doesn't pretend to share in that experience as his colleagues — he teaches just one morning class of four students before heading back to the district office — he understands the realities they face.

"I think what we're finding is a lot of students are catching up to being used to being in school and dealing with a lot of stress in the classrooms," he said. "Getting students from a place where they're stressed ... that takes a lot of time and effort."

McEntarffer taught psychology and philosophy at Lincoln Southeast for 13 years before leaving to complete graduate work and take a position in LPS' assessment and evaluation office. On the side, he taught some graduate-level courses, but that just wasn't the same.

"I was craving to get back to a high school classroom," he said.

A chance to do that came this fall after North Star was looking for a teacher to lead a new class at the school — AP Research. The course is part of the new AP Capstone program offered at North Star and Southeast in which students take AP Psychology as juniors before embarking on dissertation-style projects in AP Research as seniors.

McEntarffer jumped at the opportunity.