Figuring out the number of children who can say they've published a book isn't easy. Don't worry, Brooklyn Green has already tried.

But it's safe to say Lincoln is home to at least one thanks to the 11-year-old fifth grader, who can now call herself a published author.

Brooklyn, who attends Lakeview Elementary School, recently published her own chapter book titled "Act" — complete with her own illustrations, cover, ISBN (International Standard Book Number), binding and all.

"When I started this, I probably never would have guessed that it actually would be a book you can hold in your hands," Brooklyn said as she cradled the green paperback in the Lakeview school library last week. "But when I start something, I'm a little stubborn about it."

The book follows a sixth grader cleverly named Grace Bennington (the initials are Brooklyn's reversed) in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, who tries out for a school play and must unravel a mystery when some key props go missing.

Writing has "just always been there" for Brooklyn, who has spun tales from a young age. When she can't go to bed, she tells herself a story to help her fall asleep. In third grade, she wrote a fantastical story about a germ-turned-ninja when her class was doing a unit in health.

But one of her favorite genres is realistic fiction, which puts the reader in a situation that could actually happen. She tried writing a couple of short stories in that vein, but it wasn't until she started writing "Act" that she thought about publishing her work.

"After the first page, I said to myself, 'This is the one I want to publish,'" she said.

She started writing it toward the end of fourth grade and finished the first draft in June. Then, with the help of her father Joel Green, came the edits. She designed her own cover, too.

By the end of the year, a manuscript was ready to head to Joe Christensen, Inc., a local printing company in the Belmont neighborhood. Brooklyn ordered 100 copies initially, which were ready in January.

"I will remember that day for all eternity," she said.

A love of literature runs in the Green family. Growing up, father and daughter would bond over stories like "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "The Hobbit." During fall break, they even took a trip to Mark Twain's hometown of Hannibal, Missouri.

Joel Green himself published an award-winning book in 2018 that traces the history of Robber's Cave.

Years in the making, "Robber's Cave: Truths, Legends, Recollections" was written out of "sheer frustration" that the tourist attraction had remained closed for years, he said.

The landmark, where Green gives tours, has even been helpful in his daughter's burgeoning writing career.

A couple who visited the cave from British Columbia agreed to help Brooklyn with some research for her book. And in February, Brooklyn held a book signing at the site. About 50-60 people -- friends, family, classmates -- showed up.

"She's my first daughter, my oldest. Just to have her be so ambitious and curious ... it's very fulfilling," Green said.

Get a copy Anyone interested in owning a copy of "Act," a chapter book published by Lincoln fifth grader Brooklyn Green, can call or text 402-975-0598 or email greenyj4@icloud.com to receive a purchase link.

Copies of "Act" are now available in libraries at schools like Rousseau, Lakeview, Calvert and Irving as well as the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors at Bennett Martin Public Library.

You can even find it in a library in Gretna, thanks to her grandparents who live there. And there are plans to begin circulating it in Lincoln City Libraries soon.

She's sold or given so many copies away, Brooklyn even had to order another printing. Her fifth grade classroom read the book, too, her teacher Katie Nelson said.

"She's really a great example for other students," Nelson said. "She really pushes herself and applies herself and wants to be successful."

So what's next for the young author?

An encyclopedia on her favorite food group: fruits. She doesn't plan to publish that, but she is working on a sequel to "Act."

She has other interests that fill her time, too. Soccer, tap dance, learning French. Asked about what she wants to do when she's older, she doesn't say author (that's not a "job" to her, per se), but chiropractor.

A bright future ahead.

"I just hope she grows up to be a lifelong learner," her dad says.

To which the fifth grader quickly replies: "You know I will."

